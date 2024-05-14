



*Photos courtesy of Beccas cupboard and fully licensed for free multimedia use* SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Windsor Fashions LLC, the shopping destination for all occasions, is proud to announce a milestone in its long-standing partnership with nonprofit organization, Beccas cupboard . The brand generously donated 5,500 dresses to the cause this year, which is a substantial increase from previous years. This latest initiative further reinforces Windsor's commitment to empowering students who may face financial barriers to acquiring their own formal attire. Beccas Closet has been a strong advocate for high school students for more than two decades, providing support to those in need of attire for special occasions, and Windsor's continued dedication to this partnership highlights the crucial role of community alliances in provides opportunities for underserved youth. Since their partnership began in 2022, Windsor has donated an impressive total of 9,000 dresses. We have worked closely with Beccas Closet over the past few years to help bridge the gap in our communities and ensure that everyone can not only attend their prom, but also show up in style, a said Catherine Seaton, vice president of marketing at Windsor. We believe fashion should be accessible to everyone and we couldn't be more proud to amplify our partnership with Beccas Closet with this latest donation. With a huge range of over 900 dress options available in the Windsor 2024 Prom Boutique, Windsor is emerging as the destination of choice for young people preparing for one of life's most memorable occasions. With over 260 dresses under $50 and over 570 options between $50 and $100, Windsor's Prom Shop ensures fashion is accessible to everyone, embodying inclusivity and style. The Windsors 2024 prom dress collection is available in-store and online at WindsorStore.com . ABOUT WINDSOR FASHIONS LLC:

Windsor is your one-stop shop for women's clothing and fashion to look and feel confident every day or at your next event, life milestone or special occasion. This fashion destination never fails to offer the latest clothing styles of the season and Women's clothing in the hottest trends like corset designs and cutout details. Show off your unique style with the assortment of Windsors casual dresses in flattering details like the open back halterneck and strapless off-the-shoulder sleeves and formal clothes in romantic muslins, silky satins and bright colors of blue, white, red, pink and green. Every girl wants a glamorous look for prom 2024, and Windsor offers head-to-toe formal and semi-formal looks, ranging from dresses and heels has jewelry sets, clutches and hair accessories for the perfect style. The dedicated bridal boutique covers every precious event, from bachelor outfits has bridesmaid dressesif you're even looking to impress wedding guest outfit for the ceremony and beyond. Discover elegant dresses for formal parties and unique birthday outfits when it's time to celebrate! Also discover the latest trends in clothing essentials like high-waisted pants, midi skirts and all your favorite clothes. jeans and denim styles. Keep your look fresh with versatile jumpsuits and rompers, chic heels, trendy sandals and pretty dusters guaranteed to get you noticed. Enjoy stylish finds from an updated assortment of women's workwear including blazers, skirtsand blouses to casual outfits for working from home, including joggers, tops for womenAnd bodysuits. Always elegant, Windsor has your hottest looks from head to toe. Visit us in store or online at WindsorStore.com. ABOUT THE BECCAS CUPBOARD:

Becca's closet is a national nonprofit organization that donates formal dresses to high school girls who cannot afford them for high school homecomings, proms, and proms. Beccas Closet also funds prom tickets and awards post-secondary scholarships to deserving high school students who have demonstrated exemplary service to their community. Beccas Closet was created to honor the work of Rebecca Becca Kirtman, who died in a car accident in August 2003. In the spring of her junior year in high school, Becca single-handedly collected and distributed more than 250 prom dresses to girls in need in the South. Florida so they could attend the high school prom. For more information, high-resolution images or to schedule an interview, please contact:

