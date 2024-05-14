Chaco X Beams Launches Colorful Summer Sandals Collaboration – Footwear News





All products and services featured are independently chosen by the editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain verifiable data for accounting purposes. Outdoor sandal brand Chaco has teamed up with Japanese menswear giant Beams for a limited-edition colorway of their Z/Cloud cushioned sandals for men. Men's Chaco x Beams Z/Cloud Cushioned Sandal in “Crazy Mix”. The mismatched colorway of the “crazy mix” collaboration features blue straps on the left foot and brown on the right foot, and vice versa on the heel straps. The comfortable crossover straps also feature a unique woven design in contrasting colors. As with all of Chaco's popular Z sandals, the polyester jacquard straps wrap around the foot and midsole for a customizable and comfortable fit. The “Cloud Cushion” offers a soft, slightly elevated heel, which the American brand calls the “Luvseat”, a flexible dual-density polyurethane midsole. Related The patented ChacoGrip rubber outsole provides the perfect foundation for all-terrain adventures. The Chaco x Beams Z/Cloud Cushioned Sandal retails for $110 and is currently available for purchase on Chaco.com. It is available in medium width in US men's sizes 7-15. Men's Chaco x Beams Z/Cloud Cushioned Sandal in “Crazy Mix”. Japanese menswear brand Beams has engaged in multiple footwear collaborations, producing durable workwear-inspired boots. A notable partnership with LL Bean resulted in a monochrome interpretation of the original Maine hunting shoe. Their 2011 collaboration with Red Wing resulted in a 6-inch indigo blue round toe boot, popular in Tokyo's Shibuya district in the 1990s. Other collaborations include partnerships with Danner and Briefing for boots and shoes. luggage, as well as an exclusive design with Dr. Martens for a 3-eyelet shoe with a side zipper, in black and white. This collaboration was revisited in 2019 with Babylon of Los Angeles, giving birth to the 1460 Remastered series boot influenced by rude boy fashion. Chaco has also partnered with various brands, introducing limited edition colorways for outdoor sandals. In 2023, a collaboration with Outdoor Voices introduced sunset-inspired colors for the Z/1 Classic sandal. In 2018, to mark the 50th anniversary of the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act, Chaco and NRS launched a special edition classic Z/2 sandal, featuring straps inspired by NRS' iconic blue and yellow tie-down straps. About the brand Founded in 1989 by Mark Paigen, Chaco quickly established itself as a leading supplier of high quality outdoor sandals. Known for their durability, adaptability and comfort, Chaco sandals have become a must-have for outdoor enthusiasts. The brand's commitment to environmental sustainability and innovative design has solidified its reputation within the outdoor footwear industry. [PHOTOS] Outdoor shoes for multiple terrains

