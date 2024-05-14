Fashion
Australian Fashion Week 2024: Fashion designer Rory William Docherty's Greater Sydney debut
The Auckland-based designer is building on the momentum of his 2023 New Zealand Fashion Week catwalk debut with a solo show in Sydney this week. Here he shares a visual diary of the journey to creating a show and what it takes to make an impact.
Rory William
Elsewhere, it's the allure of an iridescent silver cocktail dress, worn with masculine lace-up brogues. Then there's the slip dress worn by New Zealand model Charlotte Moffat, with fabric embellishments mimicking the painterly features seen on her iconic artist blouses apparent in another stunning look.
From tidy waistcoats, voluminous trousers, a utility jacket with deep patch pockets and those crisp kilt skirts, the 35 Resort 2025 looks presented on the catwalk on the first day of Australian Fashion Week, Rorys first, displayed the type of confidence thoughtful design that the designer has quietly perfected since he launched the brand in 2017. He is a designer who knows how to create separates that mix and match easily and are suitable for all seasons and for all reasons.
Clothes that look great on a hanger, clothes that are easy to sell, clothes that look great on a body, pieces that have moments of respite and others, like the metallic tulip skirt presented this week, that dare be ignored.
Combining all of this with a soundtrack that included the gloriously euphoric Enjoy the silence by Depeche Mode and I love you by Fontaines DC, and a heartfelt appearance from friends, muses and model couple Michael Whittaker and Meike van Roij, Rory's confident debut was a welcome reminder that given the opportunity to shine, New Zealanders know how to deliver a compelling spring , interesting and highly portable. /Summer collections for an Australian customer as well.
Here Rory shares some of the highlights of creating a very personal show.
Castings, fittings, beauty tests and more
We turned our Airbnb in Surry Hills into a workspace for the week. This is where everything came to life. We did model fittings, hair and makeup tests, and put all the finishing touches on the collection.
The space had high ceilings and an abundance of natural light, making it the perfect space for us.
The beauty looks were co-created by Paloma Garcia for Kevin Murphy and Linda Jeffereys for LiqLips. I worked closely with our exclusive beauty partners to create beauty looks that were an extension of the collection and highlighted the models' natural features.
Explore our neighborhood
Being in the heart of Surry Hills, we were able to live like the locals and take morning walks around the surrounding area. We got into a good routine, starting the day with some exercise and taking full advantage of our surroundings. It was important for us to keep a routine and stay active during the week. Having breaks throughout the day to get some fresh air and coffee was really nice.
After long days at the office, we enjoyed a pet-nat of our new favorite place, Jane, a local wine bar that serves exquisite food and wine. We even tried an Australian specialty made from green ants.
Final Touches: Last Minute Tweaks
Putting the finishing touches on some previews of the show in the workshop and making sure everything was ready to go.
We really wanted to highlight the models' individuality in their features, so we kept the hair and makeup natural. Some models had curly hair, others had long, straight hair, so we modified each look to ensure those features were highlighted and shined on the catwalk. The makeup looks were also unique, we had pops of metallic liner to pair with some metallic foil looks which was fun.
It's the Saturday before the Monday afternoon show, so the team heads to Carriageworks for our technical rehearsal. It was quite surreal to see everything come together. Seeing the space, hearing the music and visualizing the show was very exciting.
Last moments behind the scenes. Everything is in place and ready for the track.
This collection is a continuation of my previous creations. We have repurposed old scraps from previous designs and manufacturing, repurposed and given new life to these reimagined designs. Our favorites are at the center of this resort collection. It's sculptural, taking inspiration from my surroundings, and it's incredible to see them come to life through this work. Showing it at Australian Fashion Week is an added bonus.
This collection is particularly special and has been years in the making. Seeing it come to life and be celebrated sparked an immense wave of emotions.
I am truly honored and truly touched that my dearest friends Michael Whittaker and his brilliant fiancée Meike have come to Australia to show me their love and support me. Having them here, first and foremost, as friends, and embodying the brand by participating in the show is something I couldn't be more grateful for.
And Ahwa East Long livefashion and creative director and high-end lifestyle journalist for the Herald of New Zealandspecializing in fashion, luxury, arts and culture. He is also an award-winning fashion designer with over 17 years' experience and is co-author and co-curator of New Zealand Fashion Museums. Moana Currents: Dressing Aotearoa Now.
