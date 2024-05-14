Man behind viral blue dress admits to strangling his wife | United Kingdom | News





A man who went viral after a dress bought for his wedding sparked debate over its color has admitted to strangling his wife in a “terrifying” ordeal. Keir Johnston, 38, appeared at the High Court in Glasgow where he admitted the attack which left his wife fearing for her life. The couple lived on the island of Colonsay following their 2015 wedding, which went viral after the bride's mother wore a dress that sparked a global debate over whether it was black and blue or white and gold. The dress, dubbed “The Dress That Broke the Internet,” was shared on Tumblr by a wedding guest, sparking a social media frenzy. Celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Ellen DeGeneres were drawn into the debate, with the latter even inviting the couple onto her talk show, offering them $10,000 and a trip to Grenada.

However, Johnston became violent on March 6, 2022. The court heard he said “someone was going to die” when he attacked his wife Grace at their home on the remote Scottish island. Johnston first appeared at the High Court last July, facing charges over an 11-year campaign of serious domestic violence and coercive control against his wife, which he denied at the time, reports the daily report.

Crown prosecutor Chris MacIntosh told the court the details of Grace's life. He said: “There is no permanent police presence on the island and she felt she was in a situation where she felt trapped. » Grace had ignored her husband's orders not to go to a job interview on the mainland and, shortly afterwards, found herself in a situation where her life was in danger, the court heard. On the day of the attack, Johnston, who was drinking at a pub quiz, bombarded his wife with messages, one of which read: “You should support me but you don't.”

Concerned for her husband, the court heard that Grace later returned home, where Johnston awoke from his sleep and announced he would leave her. The confrontation escalated outside their cottage, where Johnston allegedly threw Grace to the ground. Mr Macintosh said: “Johnston woke up and said he was going to leave her. She came out of the property to stop him leaving. “He followed her and pinned her to the ground. He placed both knees on her arms, rendering her unable to move. He then began to strangle her with both hands. “At first she was able to scream and feared for her life and thought Johnston was planning to kill her as he was very forceful.”

Despite severe bruising from the attack, Grace did not require medical attention. Defense attorney Marco Guarino detailed how Johnston took responsibility for the attack. However, Lady Drummond refused Johnston bail and remanded him in custody and said: “I don't need to tell you that this is a serious and violent offense. “You strangled her, injured her and put her life in danger on several occasions in circumstances which must have been absolutely terrifying for her. “I am afraid, Mr Johnston, that your status has now changed, that you have been convicted of a very serious crime and that you are in the meantime remanded in custody.” The sentencing date is set for June 6.

