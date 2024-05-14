Fashion
Ender Bubbles Collection Hits the Fashion Scene Ahead of Miami Swim Week – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports
When life throws lemons at you, you make lemonade.
And when he sends you bubbles, don't pop them. Switch them instead!
Decorations that discover an elegant trend that will make you feel sparkling.
Samuel E. Wright (as Sebastian): We had no problems, life is bubbles, under the sea, under the sea.
Sebastian had the right idea with The Little Mermaid. But here on land, Ema Savahl Couture is taking bubbles to the next level!
The Ender Bubbles collection is taking the fashion world by storm and making a splash in SoFlo.
Ema Koja Savahl: It means dreams. So his dream bubbles.
There's more than meets the eye when it comes to these looks. Outfits involve using shapes to create an optically illusory silhouette.
Ema Koja Savahl: I distort the shapes to make them larger at the hips, stretch them outwards and lengthen them at the waist. And when you see it from afar, it gives the illusion of a very curvy body.
This is one way to get a head start.
Ema Koja Savahl: You want to focus on something to manifest, you wear an Ender Bubbles because it's a quantum dress. This will help you focus on the story.
These bubbles don't burst, but they certainly burst. And sometimes they even come in other shapes, like hearts.
Ema Koja Savahl: I wanted something so unique that was not comparable.
Unique is putting it lightly, because these outfits are meant to be more than just clothes.
Ema Koja Savahl: Each piece in our collection is painted or cast by hand because we have many techniques at our disposal. And that’s what makes it wearable art.
Wearable art is exactly what works for me! I paired my Ender Bubble swimsuit with a large sun hat, nautical jewelry, and a flowy tulle cover-up. So how am I doing, Ema?
Ema Koja Savahl: You are fabulous, absolutely fabulous. And I was impressed, actually. I wonder who took these photos, oh my God. Amazing. Thanks thanks!
Oh thank you! Emmas collections will show at Miami Swim Week. Shows at SLS South Beach later this month, but don't expect bubbles as it also has floral and crocodile designs.
Ema Koja Savahl: I think what encompasses my brand is that it serves a woman. A woman feels beautiful, comfortable, unique. She can express herself.
You can see more of Emas' creations at Miami Swim Week: The Shows on May 29.
For more information on how to get tickets, click here.
Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
