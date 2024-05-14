Qulliit Launches First-Ever RED Exhibition for Red Dress Day





The exhibit of Nunavummiut artwork represents the spirit of Red Dress Day and will begin touring the territory in September.

Red Dress Day, or the day on May 5 each year that we as Canadians set aside to commemorate Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG), always holds a special place in the heart and mind. spirit of indigenous communities. However, this year the Qulliit Council of Nunavut is doing something different. The first incarnation of a new creative tribute to the stolen sisters comes in the form of a special RED (Remember-Educate-Dedicate) collection which, starting September 2, 2024, will tour the land throughout the year. “The goal,” says the site redNU.ca dedicated to this project, “is to create a permanent and growing collection of works in Nunavut, which will be exhibited in digital and physical spaces. In doing so, the Qulliit Nunavut Status of Women's Council aims to create safe spaces for awareness, dialogue and healing, while allowing women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people in Nunavut to speak out against based violence. on gender. The centerpiece of the physical exhibition, as it opened on May 5, 2024 at the Aqsarniit Hotel, featured a work by Iqaluit artist Yurak created specifically for RED. “When I first got the invitation to create a piece of art,” Yurak told Nunavut News, “It was so overwhelming. It's so difficult…”, here the voice of the artist breaks down as she is overcome by the emotion of the day. , “I wanted to show something hopeful. Not to take away the seriousness of the subject, but to give that hug to people who need it. “Even though terrible things have happened to [these women and girls]”,” she struggles to communicate through the emotion in her voice, “they are at peace now. I wanted to depict them as if they were sleeping in peace.” The 21-year-old full-time artist also adds that the woman's face in his untitled work reflects “a lot of faces that I feel like I've seen.” The earth and sky colors of his 3D painting were intentionally used to create a warm and natural feeling. It is essential that we commemorate our stolen sisters in a way that reflects the pain and healing of Nunavummiut, said Status of Women Minister Margaret Nakashuk, who opened the exhibit. We wanted to do something tangible that speaks to the journey, struggle and immense loss we feel, but also gives hope and empowerment to everyone. Andrea Anderson contributed her own 3D painting to the collection. Like Yurak, she spent some time deliberating over the idea and execution, ultimately deciding to use melted candle wax to create the visceral effect of blood overflowing from a qulliq. “I was very pleased with the result,” commented Anderson, who exemplified the best of Inuit versatility and endurance by participating in the event in matching traditional attire with her two-year-old adopted son. As the RED exhibition is now online and will be traveling across the territory for the foreseeable future, I hope this will allow us to promote the intention of Red Dress Day every day, said Qulliit President Amber Aglukark. I hope that today, across the country, we will take a moment to celebrate their memories and create safe spaces for women, girls, gender diverse people and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people to thrive in our communities.

