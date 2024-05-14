Fashion
Meghan Markle looks fabulous in red dress on day two of her trip to Nigeria
The Duchess of Sussex was a vision in a ruffled red dress as she hosted a panel on women in leadership in Nigeria this weekend.
Meghan co-hosted the event with Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General of the World Trade Organization, with the aim of highlighting the importance of women's leadership and empowerment in driving positive change in the world. global scale.
Fittingly, the Duchess chose to champion a local talent for the occasion and looked radiant in a red dress. Orr an emerging designer from Nigeria that featured thin spaghetti straps and a ruffled hem (and, unsurprisingly, quickly sold out). She sparingly accessorized with a diamond tennis necklace, gold bracelets and a diamond ring. She polished off her look with simple nude sandals and kept her black hair slicked back into a bun.
The event, hosted in front of an audience of 50 leading women from Nigerian society, politics, business, media and culture, kicked off with the Duchess and Dr Okonjo-Iweala at a table round hosted by Nigerian media mogul Mo Abudu. , who runs the first global black entertainment network in Africa.
After the introductions, Abudu asked how the Duchess felt finding out she was Nigerian. “Well, first of all, thank you so much for being here; I'm just flattered, honored and inspired,” she replied, before referring to her choice of attire. “It's been a whirlwind 24 hours since we arrived, and I quickly got the message that I needed to wear more colors so I could fit in with all of you in your amazing fashion!”
She then continued: “I would like to start by thanking you very much for the kindness with which you all have shown us in welcoming my husband and me to this country, before adding to applause: My country.
Meghan explained that the first thing she did when she found out about her heritage was to call my mother because I wanted to know if she knew about it. The Duchess added that it was exciting for both of them to discover more about their African-American backgrounds, and that the process was truly eye-opening and humbling. Moderator Abudu then added that the audience should choose a Nigerian name for Meghan.
After Abudu highlighted the importance of women in power, the Duchess spoke about the impact of representation: “You have to at least be a familiar face for the next generation to say, 'oh, she looks like me. I can be.'” Success is not defined by leaving home, she said, but rather by coming home and changing generational patterns. “I hope I can do justice to the role model that I think so many young women deserve to have,” she continued.
Being a role model doesn't always mean being serious and strong, Meghan added. “You can be a woman, you can be beautiful And clever. You can be powerful And mischievous; they can coexist.” She cited a lesson from her own personal mentor, NBC vice president Bonnie Hammer. “[Work/life] the balance will always shift for you. This balance, which seemed balanced 10 years ago, will change. And so being a mother has always been one of my dreams. And I'm so lucky that we have two beautiful, healthy, talkative children.”
Meghan's event comes after she and Harry attended a training session for the charity Nigeria: Unconquered that morning. For the occasion, Meghan stepped out in a zebra print cutout dress by Johanna Ortiz, pairing the look with a stack of gold bracelets and matching gold earrings.
After participating in the training session, the couple attended a reception hosted by the Chief of the Defense Staff in honor of military families. There, the Duchess upped the glamor in a strapless white dress, matching Prince Harry's cream linen suit. Meghan accessorized with a gold pendant necklace and the same bracelets she wore earlier in the day.
The Sussexes began their visit to Nigeria on Friday, when they stopped at a school to learn more about their new mental health initiative and attended a dance performance by the children. They later met with Nigeria's Chief of Defense Staff, Christopher Musa, at the Defense Headquarters in the heart of Abuja, the capital of the West African country.
For the first time, Meghan looked stunning in a backless silk dress in a soft peach shade. And for the second engagement, she donned a sleek white suit with flared pants.
