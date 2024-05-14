Fashion
Seven fashion and textile projects carried out by students participating in New Designers
Dezeen School Shows: a sustainably designed running shoe with replaceable and reconfigurable modular components is included in Dezeen's latest school exhibition by New Designers.
Also included are a collection of clothing inspired by the way the use of nature and landscapes is limited by access laws and an embroidery project focused on craft techniques that draw on themes of femininity and grotesque.
School: New creators
Statement:
“New Designers is an annual London showcase of the UK’s most innovative emerging design talent.
“Since its inception 39 years ago, New Designers has provided a platform for more than 3,000 graduates each year to showcase their visionary ideas to industry professionals and the public.
“The event takes place over two weeks, with different disciplines highlighted in the first and second week, covering fashion, textiles, furniture, product design, illustration and much more.
“The show takes place at the Business Design Center in London, with the first week taking place June 26-29 and the second week July 3-6.”
Silver Linings by Romy Fraser Reid
“Within this collection, a bridge is formed between ephemeral trends and enduring styles that predominate in contemporary fashion.
“An exploration of the psychology of the recurring appeal of metals inspires the use of natural materials and metallic embellishments in the collection, with the aim of empowering those who wear them.
“Abstract and textured prints embrace organic textures and patterns seen in nature, while creating a fusion of modern and luxurious textiles through printing and artisanal processes.
“The emphasis on controlled craftsmanship includes hand beading as well as screen printing with foil, suede and flocking to create value and textural depth.
“Throughout this collection, tactility blends with modern sophistication, offering empowerment through fashion.”
Student: Romy Fraser Reid
School: Edinburgh College of Art
Course: BA (Hons) Textiles
Resurgence Ships by Grace Richardson
“Vessels of Resurgence is a collection of woven sculptures depicting the inevitable process of decay and rebirth in nature.
“Drawing inspiration from eco-burial and traditional shrouds, each piece symbolizes how nature takes over after death.
“The selected image represents the transition between autumn and winter.
“Grace chooses her materials intentionally, focusing on natural fibers used for burial shrouds that decompose completely, such as linen, cotton and wool.
“Using a combination of 3D embroidery techniques such as stump work and white work, the form takes on a life of its own.”
Student: Grace Richardson
School: Royal School of Sewing
Course: BA (Hons) Hand Embroidery
The feminine grotesque of Bonnie Magee
“I understand that the word “feminine” is associated with the beauty of organic forms, nature, strength and the exploration of emotion.
“Exploring the grotesque, I observed preserved organs and taxidermy during museum visits, as well as exploring nature and capturing natural forms.
“I connect to these themes through materiality, process and communication through stitch.
“Highlighting the beauty that comes from the uncomfortable, my work constantly combines the body with the natural world.
“Using mixed embroidery methods, I translate textures and shapes into samples, which both provide a narrative and inspire silhouettes referencing wearable art and historical costume.
“Additionally, the illustrative embroidery translates the shapes of creatures and animals, inspired by moving stories and the dark history of fairy tales.
“In my collection, materials are ethically sourced, using scraps and donations, kindly supported by Ayrshire-based company MYB textiles, which produces Scottish lace.”
Student: Bonnie Magee
School: Glasgow School of Art
Course: BA (Hons) Textile Design
Ode to Kay by Emily Nell Vickers
“Ode to Kay is an exploration of color, abstract patterns and heritage.
“A key part of this project is overcoming the stereotype that natural color is dull, as demonstrated by developing a collection without the use of synthetic dyes often derived from petrochemicals.
“The project resulted in research and experimentation with natural extracts to create a diverse range of lightfast printing pastes.
“All fabrics used are dead linen from the interior design industry.”
Student: Emily Nell Vickers
School: University of Brighton
Course: BA (Hons) Fashion and Textile Design
Untitled by Sam Holmes
“The aim of this project was to establish a strong connection between my deep love for nature and the creation of distinctive jewelry.
“To authentically express this connection, I recognized the importance of immersing myself in natural settings and creating jewelry directly inspired by the places that speak to me.
“In my quest for inspiration and a new approach to capturing nature in jewelry, I ventured out of the studio.
“Armed with my homemade portable setup and a handful of basic tools, I sought out specific locations to explore how my jewelry design and creativity would be influenced by these environments.
“I then took each piece back to the workshop to refine a small collection based on the inspiration from each location.”
Student: Sam Holmes
School: Manchester School of Art
Course: BA Product Design and Craftsmanship
Our Forbidden Land/Our Restricted Wilderness by Emily Brown
“The availability of and access to natural spaces is crucial to fostering a deep connection between humans and nature, enabling us to care for our planet.
“However, exclusion of the public from common land exacerbates detachment from nature.
“In England, extensive privatization limits public access, as evidenced by 'private' signs, fences and ubiquitous CCTV warnings.
“Only eight percent of the land allows for activities, which hampers camping and other activities.
“Using my passion for natural materials, knitting, macrame, crochet and hand building, this project explores themes such as trespass, land privatization, industrialization and their impacts on biodiversity.”
Student: Emilie Brun
School: De Montfort University
Course: BA (Hons) Fashion Textile Design
ModuRun by Lewis Broughton
“ModuRun aims to improve the sustainability of running shoes by adopting a modular design where the shoe can be disassembled, adapted to different terrains, then recycled and reused at the end of its life.
“It must continue to function like a normal running shoe while adopting materials that will not end up in landfills at the end of its life, helping to minimize the waste created by the ever-growing footwear industry.
“ModuRun focuses on two of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals: consumption and production, and climate action.
“The idea promotes responsible consumption and production and will help restore more significant sentimental value and longevity to products in a world of ever-changing trends and innovation.”
Student: Lewis Broughton
School: Bournemouth University
Course: BA/BSc (Hons) Product Design, BSc (Hons) Design Engineering
