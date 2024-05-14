Dimayuga in contention after first round of Stanford – Mountain West Regional Conference

Courtesy of Nevada

STANFORD, California. – Nevada male golfer Enrique Dimayuga finished the first round of the NCAA Stanford Regional tied for 19th overall out of 75 players after posting an impressive score of 68 (-2) to open the event.

Dimayuga was exceptional throughout the day, and the senior sits just one shot out of the top 10 in the individual rankings with 36 holes to play.

At the start of his first round, Dimayuga opened the day strong, earning a birdie on the par-5 opening hole. He then made four straight pars before making a bogey on the sixth hole. Dimayuga bounced back in tremendous fashion from his opening bogey, recording two birdies and a par to complete the front nine two shots under par. Dimayuga then made seven pars, a bogey and a birdie on the back nine, finishing the day with a score of 68 (-2).

Dimayuga is three shots behind the top individual contender after the first day of play, as he will have work to do throughout the second round.

Dimayuga will return Tuesday morning for the second round, which starts at 10:53 a.m.

Live scores will once again be available for the second round of the Stanford Regional on Golfstat.com.

