BOZEMAN, Montana Montana State freshman sprinter Jett Grundy has heard for months about his Northern Arizona team's pursuit to reach the top of the mountain in Big Sky Conference athletics, but he didn't really feel it until he or about to take over for the anchor portion of Saturday's 4×400-meter relay, which would decide the men's conference championship.

“It was unreal,” he said. “Right before I received my transfer, I saw how far behind NAU was and thought, 'We really have a chance.' Everyone was so excited. It was great.”

With his team gathered near the transfer point and the stands and fence almost full, Grundy began his final leg with a real din. To win a Bobcat championship, MSU not only had to win the four-by-four, but NAU also had to finish fifth or lower. The Lumberjacks began the anchor stage in sixth position.

“Honestly, the hype we got for beating NAU in that competition really motivated me, knowing we had a chance to do it,” Grundy said. “As soon as I took over, I didn't let them catch me. Montana had a really good race, they were pretty close, but to win, it was such a great feeling.”

For his efforts, Grundy was named the league's Freshman of the Year. In addition to anchoring the decisive relay, Grundy earned a gold medal by winning the 400 meters and scored a crucial point in the 200 meters by finishing eighth.

The victory in the 400 meters was one of the dramatic moments of the weekend. “Going into the four, I had to come out too slowly,” he said. “Weber (Rodee Brow and State's Orion Barger) came out really strong, and in the last century, I knew I had work to do. I kept pushing, pushing, pushing, and I dove , and I didn't think I made it, but seeing that I came in first place on the board, it was unreal An incredible experience I fell, I was on the ground, then I got up and I. I was like, 'Oh, shit, I looked at the screen,' and everyone started going, it was crazy.”

Bobcat Head Coach Lyle Weese said Grundy's 400 would stay with him for a while. “There are many things about this weekend that I won't forget, but one of them was how far Jett was with 100 meters to go in a 400 meter race,” he said. he declared. “Usually things like that don't happen in sprint events, where he made up so much ground and he got the win and the win in super dramatic fashion. It was amazing that he had that composure , he didn't panic, and he just kept running and Jett kept his cool.

That Gundy traveled to the state of Montana from his home in northern Queensland, Australia, remains somewhat unusual. “(Jett) contacted us through a recruiting service, or contacted us somehow, and we responded to him,” Weese said. “We found a pretty special one there.”

The community created through a college athletics program is one of the highlights of his journey, he said. “In Australia I think track is very self-reliant. You have to do everything by yourself, that's how I felt. But coming here, having a team to train with and being very close to the team , it's incredible. “

Montana State's outdoor team title, the men's program's second in history and first since 2005, capped Grundy's fantastic freshman season. “For our team (beating NAU) meant so much,” he said. “It's my first year here, I don't really know what it was like in previous years, but I heard they beat us a lot. So to have this opportunity, even by one point, it's It's incredible.”

