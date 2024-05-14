Mount Mens Basketball Adds Chesley, Matturro; Retain Freeman and Winton





EMMITSBURG, Md. (May 13, 2024) Mount St. Mary's men's basketball head coach Donny Lind announces additions to the coaching staff, bringing in VMI assistant coach Keith Chesley and Dave Matturro, former director of operations at the Mount and assistant coach at Belmont Abbey. Alongside the new coaches, Jeremy Freeman was retained for his fifth season with the team. The 2015 Cornell graduate joined the team in 2020-21, serving as director of basketball operations until last season, when he was promoted to assistant coach. Graduate Assistant Andrew Winton will also be back for next season. “I’m so excited to work with Keith, Dave, Jeremy and Andrew.” » said head coach Donny Lind. “Above all, they are men of character who model for our players the culture that we are trying to develop. I sought to find a coaching staff who places emphasis on relationships, and these men quickly rose to the top. top of the list They are extremely hard workers who will work tirelessly to help our players become the best versions of themselves while recruiting high-level student-athletes who can compete in the MAAC and beyond. Chesley was a member of Andrew Wilson's staff at Virginia Military Institute, serving as an assistant coach and defensive coordinator. The Keydets played a fast style with a young team and placed 37th nationwide in defensive rebounds per game, crashing the glass an average of 27 times per game. Prior to his time at VMI, Chesley had spots at Army West Point, James Madison, Georgia Southern, Stetson and Florida State. He has been an Army assistant, director of basketball operations for JMU, Georgia Southern and Stetson, and was a graduate assistant for FSU. As a player, he scored 2,119 points for the University of Maine-Augusta, becoming the program's all-time leading scorer. A four-time Academic All-American with the United States Collegiate Athletic Association, he was named to the Yankee Small College Conference All-Decade Team and won the organization's national Student-Athlete of the Year award in 2015 He met his wife Jamie at college, where she led the women's program in scoring, and earned a spot on the YSCC All-Decade team in addition to being an Academic All-American. The couple was inducted into the Athletics Hall of Fame together in 2022. He graduated from Maine-Augusta in 2015 and received a master's degree from Florida State in 2018. Matturro worked for Belmont Abbey for two years, guiding the Crusaders to a winning record in Carolinas Conference play during that time. Last season, the team shot shots from beyond the arc at a high rate, finishing 70th among 286 Division II schools for three pointers per game. The Crusaders also played aggressive ball, leading to moves to the line in the 77th over.th for free throws made by contest. Prior to his time at North Carolina, Matturro worked in Virginia for Randolph-Macon from 2015 to 2022. The Yellowjackets are a perennial power in Division III, culminating with a national championship in his senior year. From 2012 to 2014, he worked at the Mount as Director of Basketball Operations under Jamion Christian and alongside Coach Lind. Additional stops include Shenandoah, VCU, Siena, and high schools in Maryland and New York. He received his bachelor's degree from St. John Fisher in 2006, followed by a master's degree from VCU in 2012. Lind was announced by the university on April 19 as the 23rd head coach in program history.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mountathletics.com/news/2024/5/13/mens-basketball-mount-mens-basketball-adds-chesley-matturro-retain-freeman-winton.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos