UT MARTIN MEN'S BASKETBALL PROGRAM SIGNS CARLOS CORTIJO FOR UPCOMING SEASON





MARTIN, Tenn. Jeremy Shulman, head coach of the University of Tennessee at Martin men's basketball program, announced the addition of Carlos Cortijo as the Skyhawks' 10th player.th newcomer for the 2024-25 campaign. Cortijo is a 6-0, 170-pound guard who played for Shulman at Eastern Florida State College last season, helping the Titans to a 27-5 overall record with a Citrus Conference championship after a 14- 2 against league foes. Cortijo will be a sophomore next season with three seasons of eligibility remaining. “We are excited to bring Carlos with us to UT Martin,” Shulman said. “As a freshman, he started 30 games at point guard and he knows our system as well as anyone. His future is very bright and we look forward to following his development over the next three seasons.” Cortijo averaged 9.8 points, 2.5 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.5 steals per game last season, starting in 30 of his 31 games. He increased those numbers to 10.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.9 assists per league outing, with a 36.4 percent (16 of 44) three-point success rate to assist ratio /turnover almost 2:1 (78 assists against 42 turnovers). A native of Canovanas, Puerto Rico, Cortijo scored in double figures 14 times as a freshman, including a career-high 28-point outburst (on 10-of-13 shooting) with a career-high seven rebounds at Polk State College on March 4. He made multiple three-pointers 10 times, including three triples against East Georgia State College on November 4. He made a career-high six free throws twice, including a perfect 6 of 6 en route. 18 points against Hillsborough Community College on March 2. Cortijo has dished out at least seven assists in eight different games in 2023-24, including a career-high nine dimes at St. Petersburg College on January 10. He was responsible for 11 multi-steal games with a career-best total of six steals. against Hillsborough Community College on March 13. Preparing at Central Pointe Christian Academy in Kissimmee, Fla., Cortijo helped the White Tigers win the SIAA state championship during his senior season. He also played an integral role in Central Pointe's program advancing to the SIAA State Final Four as a junior. Overall, he was part of a team that went 85-28 (.752 winning percentage) over his final three seasons, including two 30-win campaigns. He played under head coaches Richie Dalmau and Christian Dalmau while teaming with fellow Skyhawk signee Lamine Niang. Like many of UT Martin's other 2024-25 signees, Cortijo also has extensive international experience. He played on the Puerto Rico national team at the FIBA ​​U18 Americas Championship in Tijuana, Mexico during the summer of 2022. He averaged 7.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2, 3 assists and 1.0 steals over six games while shooting 80% (12 of 15). ) from the free throw line. His best game in this event came against Mexico with 12 points, seven assists, six rebounds and two steals. Cortijo joins former Eastern Florida State College teammates Matijauic, Andrija Bukumirovi and Afan Trnka as well as Niang (Cal State Northridge), Stefano Faloppa (Monroe College), Tarence Guinyard (Florida State College at Jacksonville), AJ Hopkins (Florida SouthWest State College), Josué Grullon (Daytona State College) and Vladimer Salaridze (UC Riverside) in the Skyhawks' 2024-25 signing class.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://utmsports.com/news/2024/5/13/mens-basketball-ut-martin-mens-basketball-program-signs-carlos-cortijo-for-upcoming-season.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos