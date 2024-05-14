Carroll alumnus Dan Pearson named new Saints men's basketball head coach

(Editor's note: Carroll College Athletics release.)

HELENA Carroll College Athletic Director Charlie Gross announced the hiring of Dan Pearson as head coach of the Saints men's basketball team.

Pearson becomes the 29th head coach in Carroll program history, replacing Ryan Lundgren, who resigned from the position last month after one season.

Daniel Pearson / Contributed

I am very excited about Dan’s return to Carroll with his direct ties to our proud history and culture. Gross said. From his time as an assistant at Carroll to his current position (in the Danish league), the success of the programs he has coached is impressive.

The style of basketball his teams are accustomed to will be exciting for our team members and fans. Dan’s formal training in servant leadership will be key to our mission of developing the whole student-athlete.

A Billings native and graduate of Central Catholic High School, Pearson is a 2013 Carroll graduate who was a three-year player on the men's basketball team before joining the coaching ranks as an assistant under direction of former Carroll coach Carson Cunningham.

My family and I are excited to return to Carroll College. Pearson said. During my time as a player and member of Dr. Cunningham's staff, Helena truly became my home. After being away for the past eight years, we saw the opportunity to come back and set our feet in this community.

I am beyond grateful for the experience I had abroad, but I am even more excited about the opportunity to build a culture that Carroll and the greater Helena community can be proud of. It's a great day to be a fighting saint!

Currently, Pearson is the head coach of Team FOG Naestved, a professional team in Denmark. His team competes in the championship series of the country's top league, the Danish Basketligaen, and Pearson will coach the remainder of the season before arriving in Helena.

Pearson has enjoyed success on numerous occasions in the European professional basketball scene over the past three seasons. He has a record of 43-22. He has twice been named Danish Basketligaen Coach of the Month, and he was recently named the 2023–24 Danish Basketligaen Regular Season Coach of the Year following his team's 2024 Danish Cup championship.

In addition to his current role with the FOG Naestved team, he is an assistant women's basketball coach for the EuroBasket 2025 qualifier Netherlands National Team. Considering the seasonal alignment Moving forward, Pearson will still attend practices and competitions with the program in person.

Prior to his time in Denmark, Pearson was an assistant coach at Jena Science City, a German Pro A league team, as well as head coach of the Reading Rockets, an NBL Division I team in the United Kingdom.

While coaching the Rockets, he also managed the program's top academy and club team, competing in England's Elite Academy Basketball League and the U18 English Premier League.

From 2016 to 2021, Pearson served as an assistant men's basketball coach at the University of Calgary, where he was instrumental in recruiting, individual skill development and game preparation. In 2018, the Dinos won the USport Canadian National Championship.

During the 2020-21 season, USports canceled competition due to the Covid-19 pandemic and Pearson worked as a special assistant to Cunningham at NCAA Division I Incarnate Word.

After a three-year career on the Fighting Saints court, Pearson assisted Cunningham for three more seasons, including the 2016 season in which Carroll advanced to the NAIA National Quarterfinals.

Pearson graduated from Carroll in 2013 with a bachelor's degree in education, also serving as class vice president, and received his master's degree in organizational leadership from Gonzaga University in 2017.

At the conclusion of the Danish Basketligaen Championship, Pearson will arrive on campus for an official introductory press conference which will be announced at a later date.