Fashion
Jo Malone London announces Tom Hardy as ambassador
Tom Hardy's latest role features fewer car chases and explosions, and more fanciful encounters.
British actor, known for his roles in The Dark Knight Rises And Mad Max: Road to Furysigned her first beauty partnership, a two-year deal to be the face of Jo Malone London's Cypress & Grapevine Cologne Intense, which costs $160 for 50ml.
If Jo Malone London has already had general brand ambassadors, such as models Poppy Delevingne and Adwoa Aboah, or actor John Boyega, this is the first time that they will have the official face of a perfume.
The change in approach is part of a wider strategy to win over more male customers, said Jo Dancey, global managing director of Jo Malone London. This will help us set a new ambition for our men's business, she said, describing it as a pivotal moment for the brand.
Hardy was selected partly for his British character and his associations with London, but also because of his popularity with both sexes. We [want to] reaching both the solo male buyer, but also the gift giver, Dancey said.
Hardy said he has long been interested in fragrances, regardless of gender.
I'm not sure there is a code of conduct…it's just about what makes you feel good, right?, he said in an email to The beauty business. Personally, when I wear a perfume, it must have something to do with my own smell.
To create the campaign's 30-second ad, titled The Exceptional and The Contradictory, Hardy personally recruited director Edward Berger, behind films including In the west, nothing is new, as well as the hiring of his father, Chips Hardy, to write it. The spot will air on television in the US, UK and parts of Europe. The corresponding visuals, shot by portrait photographer Jack Davison, will appear in high-traffic locations such as London's Piccadilly Circus and New York's Herald Square, as well as cities including Harajuku, Seoul and Shanghai.
Hardy described the campaign as a collective love letter to London.
[It] highlights all kinds of people crossing paths, he said. It's about celebrating these unexpected connections and the rich tapestry of stories.
A world of men
A winning men's fragrance would be a real boon for Jo Malone London. The world's best-selling perfume, Dior Sauvage, is aimed at men, and Dancey said that by his estimates, men make up between 30 and 50 percent of the perfume market. Plus, she says, it's a faster-growing category.
That makes it an attractive space for Jo Malone London, which aims to double its own market share by 2027. Overall fragrance sales remained flat in parent company Este Lauder's third-quarter earnings in due to the weaker performance of Este Lauder's own brand, but Jo Malone London's net sales increased, with particular success in the United States and Europe.
The combination of scent and talent was carefully calibrated. This is Jo Malone London's chance to capture a larger share of the men's market. The Cypress & Grapevine Cologne Intense, originally launched in 2020, is already a flagship product, Dancey said, while Hardy's universal popularity and more private artistic image add credence to the efforts. (It's a formula that has worked for other brands; actor Johnny Depp has been the face of Dior Sauvage since its launch in 2015.)
Although the brand's fragrances are largely unisex, its customer base is about 85 percent women, according to Dancey. To attract more men to the brand, it should launch more products within the Cypress & Grapevine family, Dancey said, because men tend to buy within a franchise. Already, it introduced a hand and body wash in January.
We are a unisex brand and we are not moving away from that, she said. But what we recognized is that we need to speak more explicitly and directly to men to make sure they are aware that fragrances that are relevant to them are part of our portfolio.
Register for The Business of Beauty newsletteryour free, go-to source for the day's most important beauty and wellness news and analysis.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.businessoffashion.com/articles/professional/jo-malone-tom-hardy/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Jokowi inaugurates Ameroro Dam in Southeast Sulawesi, costs Rp 1.54 trillion
- Jo Malone London announces Tom Hardy as ambassador
- A 6.4 magnitude earthquake strikes an area near the border between Mexico and Guatemala
- Wheeling Feeling Chili Cook-Off Returns to Heritage Port June 1 | News, Sports, Jobs
- College Football Playoff Locations: CFP National Championship headed to Las Vegas in 2027, according to report
- One-third of ACL tears heal on their own.outcome uncertain
- Mohammad Rizwan stirs up a storm and signs 'Free Imran Khan' poster during IRE vs PAK T20I
- Donald Trump leads Joe Biden in five key battleground states, new polls show | Donald Trump
- PM Modi files nomination from Varanasi Lok Sabha seat
- There is no evidence that international students are abusing UK graduate visas, review finds | foreign student
- Russia-Ukraine war: Blinken arrives in kyiv to reassure Ukraine of American support
- The actor behind the main character of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 recorded 508 hours of dialogue over 127 sessions for the RPG sequel