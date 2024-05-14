Jo Malone London announces Tom Hardy as ambassador

Tom Hardy's latest role features fewer car chases and explosions, and more fanciful encounters.

British actor, known for his roles in The Dark Knight Rises And Mad Max: Road to Furysigned her first beauty partnership, a two-year deal to be the face of Jo Malone London's Cypress & Grapevine Cologne Intense, which costs $160 for 50ml.

If Jo Malone London has already had general brand ambassadors, such as models Poppy Delevingne and Adwoa Aboah, or actor John Boyega, this is the first time that they will have the official face of a perfume.

The change in approach is part of a wider strategy to win over more male customers, said Jo Dancey, global managing director of Jo Malone London. This will help us set a new ambition for our men's business, she said, describing it as a pivotal moment for the brand.

Hardy was selected partly for his British character and his associations with London, but also because of his popularity with both sexes. We [want to] reaching both the solo male buyer, but also the gift giver, Dancey said.

Hardy said he has long been interested in fragrances, regardless of gender.

I'm not sure there is a code of conduct…it's just about what makes you feel good, right?, he said in an email to The beauty business. Personally, when I wear a perfume, it must have something to do with my own smell.

To create the campaign's 30-second ad, titled The Exceptional and The Contradictory, Hardy personally recruited director Edward Berger, behind films including In the west, nothing is new, as well as the hiring of his father, Chips Hardy, to write it. The spot will air on television in the US, UK and parts of Europe. The corresponding visuals, shot by portrait photographer Jack Davison, will appear in high-traffic locations such as London's Piccadilly Circus and New York's Herald Square, as well as cities including Harajuku, Seoul and Shanghai.

Hardy described the campaign as a collective love letter to London.

[It] highlights all kinds of people crossing paths, he said. It's about celebrating these unexpected connections and the rich tapestry of stories.

A world of men

A winning men's fragrance would be a real boon for Jo Malone London. The world's best-selling perfume, Dior Sauvage, is aimed at men, and Dancey said that by his estimates, men make up between 30 and 50 percent of the perfume market. Plus, she says, it's a faster-growing category.

That makes it an attractive space for Jo Malone London, which aims to double its own market share by 2027. Overall fragrance sales remained flat in parent company Este Lauder's third-quarter earnings in due to the weaker performance of Este Lauder's own brand, but Jo Malone London's net sales increased, with particular success in the United States and Europe.

The combination of scent and talent was carefully calibrated. This is Jo Malone London's chance to capture a larger share of the men's market. The Cypress & Grapevine Cologne Intense, originally launched in 2020, is already a flagship product, Dancey said, while Hardy's universal popularity and more private artistic image add credence to the efforts. (It's a formula that has worked for other brands; actor Johnny Depp has been the face of Dior Sauvage since its launch in 2015.)

Although the brand's fragrances are largely unisex, its customer base is about 85 percent women, according to Dancey. To attract more men to the brand, it should launch more products within the Cypress & Grapevine family, Dancey said, because men tend to buy within a franchise. Already, it introduced a hand and body wash in January.

We are a unisex brand and we are not moving away from that, she said. But what we recognized is that we need to speak more explicitly and directly to men to make sure they are aware that fragrances that are relevant to them are part of our portfolio.

