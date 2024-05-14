Fashion
Zupicich named second team All-American by Inside Lacrosse
BALTIMORE, Md. Fifth year LSM Stephen Zupicich was named to Inside Lacrosse Media's All-American Second Team for its stellar 2024 season. Zupicich becomes the 16th Wildcat to earn this honor and the fourth second-team selection.
The graduate transfer has been a defensive heavyweight in the middle of the field this season, leading the NCAA in turnovers caused with 51. That places him sixth all-time for CT in a single season since he was became a statistic in 2010.
The Inside Lacrosse Media All-America list was voted on by media members who vote in the weekly media poll. Each voter selected up to four teams of players including three forwards, three midfielders, a faceoff specialist, two shortstick mids, an LSM, three defenders and a goalkeeper.
Below are the 2024 Inside Lacrosse Media All-Americans.
First team
|A
|Brennan O'Neill
|Duke
|A
|Matt Brandau
|Yale
|A
|CJ Kirst
|Crow
|M
|Evan Plunkett
|Army
|M
|Mikey Weisshaar
|Fleece
|M
|Shane Knobloch
|Rutgers
|FO
|Will Coletti
|Army
|SSDM
|Beau Pederson
|Michigan
|SSDM
|Ben Ramsey
|Our Lady
|LSM
|Jake Piséno
|UAlbany
|D
|Ajax Zappitello
|Maryland
|D
|Scott Smith
|John Hopkins
|D
|Brendan Lavelle
|Penne
|g
|Liam Entenmann
|Our Lady
Second team
|A
|Connor Shellenberger
|Virginia
|A
|Pat Kavanagh
|Our Lady
|A
|TJ Malone
|State of Pennsylvania
|M
|Jake Stevens
|Syracuse
|M
|Andrew McAdorey
|Duke
|M
|Devon McLane
|Our Lady
|FO
|Justin Wietfeldt
|Michigan
|SSDM
|Grant House
|State of Pennsylvania
|SSDM
|Chase Yager
|Virginia
|LSM
|Stephen Zupicich
|Villanova
|D
|Kenny Brower
|Duke
|D
|Cole Kastner
|Virginia
|D
|Billy Dwan
|Syracuse
|g
|Emmet Carroll
|Penne
Third team
|A
|Joey Spallina
|Syracuse
|A
|Sam King
|Harvard
|A
|Chris Kavanagh
|Our Lady
|M
|Alexander Vardaro
|Georgetown
|M
|Protection of the Griffin
|Virginia
|M
|Eric Dobson
|Our Lady
|FO
|Alec Stathakis
|Denver
|SSDM
|Dylan Hesse
|Georgetown
|SSDM
|Brett Martin
|John Hopkins
|LSM
|Will Donovan
|Our Lady
|D
|Colby Barsz
|Fleece
|D
|Shawn Lyght
|Our Lady
|D
|Pilate too
|Army
|D
|Mason Woodward
|Marquette
|g
|Jack Fracyon
|State of Pennsylvania
Honorable mention
|A
|Michael Bohm
|Michigan
|A
|Payton Cormier
|Virginia
|A
|Louis Perfect
|Boston University
|A
|Coulter Mackesy
|Princeton
|A
|Jacob Angelus
|John Hopkins
|A
|Nick DeMaio
|Fleece
|A
|Garrett Degnon
|John Hopkins
|A
|Michael Long
|Crow
|A
|Dalton Young
|Richmond
|A
|Brayden Mayea
|High point
|M
|Matt Collison
|John Hopkins
|M
|Max Krevski
|Yale
|M
|Jordan Faison
|Our Lady
|M
|Jacques Morin
|Army
|M
|Michel Leo
|Syracuse
|M
|Hunter Drouin
|Colgate
|M
|Chad Palumbo
|Princeton
|M
|Jake Cates
|Boston University
|M
|Ryan Donnery
|Quinnipiac
|FO
|Nathan Laliberté
|Bryant
|FO
|Mason Kohn
|Syracuse
|FO
|Will Lynch
|Our Lady
|FO
|Luc Wierman
|Maryland
|FO
|Machado Rodriguez
|Yale
|FO
|Brady Wambach
|North Carolina
|FO
|Jake Naso
|Duke
|SSDM
|Tucker Garrity
|Jacksonville
|SSDM
|Jackson Peters
|Marine
|SSDM
|Jack Pilling
|Richmond
|SSDM
|Recipe Potter
|Fleece
|SSDM
|Carter Rice
|Syracuse
|SSDM
|Aidan Maguire
|Duke
|SSDM
|Casey Wilson
|Denver
|SSDM
|Patrick Hackler
|Yale
|LSM
|Roy Meyer
|Boston University
|LSM
|Tyler Carpenter
|Duke
|LSM
|Max Yates
|Colgate
|D
|Richard Checo
|Lehigh
|D
|Colin Mulshine
|Princeton
|D
|Marcus Hudgins
|state of ohio
|D
|Alex Ross
|State of Pennsylvania
|D
|Chris Conlin
|Our Lady
|D
|Jackson Bonitz
|Marine
|D
|Jimmy Freehill
|Denver
|D
|Ty Banks
|Georgetown
|D
|Levi Verch
|Saint Joseph
|D
|Michael Bain
|Princeton
|D
|Nikko DiPonio
|Utah
|g
|will mark
|Syracuse
|g
|Mike Gianforcaro
|Princeton
|g
|Zach Vigue
|Richmond
|g
|Chayse Ierlan
|John Hopkins
|
