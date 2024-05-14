Zupicich named second team All-American by Inside Lacrosse





BALTIMORE, Md. Fifth year LSM Stephen Zupicich was named to Inside Lacrosse Media's All-American Second Team for its stellar 2024 season. Zupicich becomes the 16th Wildcat to earn this honor and the fourth second-team selection. The graduate transfer has been a defensive heavyweight in the middle of the field this season, leading the NCAA in turnovers caused with 51. That places him sixth all-time for CT in a single season since he was became a statistic in 2010. The Inside Lacrosse Media All-America list was voted on by media members who vote in the weekly media poll. Each voter selected up to four teams of players including three forwards, three midfielders, a faceoff specialist, two shortstick mids, an LSM, three defenders and a goalkeeper.

Below are the 2024 Inside Lacrosse Media All-Americans. First team A Brennan O'Neill Duke A Matt Brandau Yale A CJ Kirst Crow M Evan Plunkett Army M Mikey Weisshaar Fleece M Shane Knobloch Rutgers FO Will Coletti Army SSDM Beau Pederson Michigan SSDM Ben Ramsey Our Lady LSM Jake Piséno UAlbany D Ajax Zappitello Maryland D Scott Smith John Hopkins D Brendan Lavelle Penne g Liam Entenmann Our Lady Second team A Connor Shellenberger Virginia A Pat Kavanagh Our Lady A TJ Malone State of Pennsylvania M Jake Stevens Syracuse M Andrew McAdorey Duke M Devon McLane Our Lady FO Justin Wietfeldt Michigan SSDM Grant House State of Pennsylvania SSDM Chase Yager Virginia LSM Stephen Zupicich Villanova D Kenny Brower Duke D Cole Kastner Virginia D Billy Dwan Syracuse g Emmet Carroll Penne Third team A Joey Spallina Syracuse A Sam King Harvard A Chris Kavanagh Our Lady M Alexander Vardaro Georgetown M Protection of the Griffin Virginia M Eric Dobson Our Lady FO Alec Stathakis Denver SSDM Dylan Hesse Georgetown SSDM Brett Martin John Hopkins LSM Will Donovan Our Lady D Colby Barsz Fleece D Shawn Lyght Our Lady D Pilate too Army D Mason Woodward Marquette g Jack Fracyon State of Pennsylvania Honorable mention A Michael Bohm Michigan A Payton Cormier Virginia A Louis Perfect Boston University A Coulter Mackesy Princeton A Jacob Angelus John Hopkins A Nick DeMaio Fleece A Garrett Degnon John Hopkins A Michael Long Crow A Dalton Young Richmond A Brayden Mayea High point M Matt Collison John Hopkins M Max Krevski Yale M Jordan Faison Our Lady M Jacques Morin Army M Michel Leo Syracuse M Hunter Drouin Colgate M Chad Palumbo Princeton M Jake Cates Boston University M Ryan Donnery Quinnipiac FO Nathan Laliberté Bryant FO Mason Kohn Syracuse FO Will Lynch Our Lady FO Luc Wierman Maryland FO Machado Rodriguez Yale FO Brady Wambach North Carolina FO Jake Naso Duke SSDM Tucker Garrity Jacksonville SSDM Jackson Peters Marine SSDM Jack Pilling Richmond SSDM Recipe Potter Fleece SSDM Carter Rice Syracuse SSDM Aidan Maguire Duke SSDM Casey Wilson Denver SSDM Patrick Hackler Yale LSM Roy Meyer Boston University LSM Tyler Carpenter Duke LSM Max Yates Colgate D Richard Checo Lehigh D Colin Mulshine Princeton D Marcus Hudgins state of ohio D Alex Ross State of Pennsylvania D Chris Conlin Our Lady D Jackson Bonitz Marine D Jimmy Freehill Denver D Ty Banks Georgetown D Levi Verch Saint Joseph D Michael Bain Princeton D Nikko DiPonio Utah g will mark Syracuse g Mike Gianforcaro Princeton g Zach Vigue Richmond g Chayse Ierlan John Hopkins

