



BLOOMINGTON, Minn. The Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) announced its honorees for the 2023-24 men's golf season on Monday. The Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) announced its honorees for the 2023-24 men's golf season on Monday. Bethel graduate studentConor Schubringwas selected as Men's Golf Player of the Year, while Carleton, first-year player Higaki himself was named Bethel's Rookie of the Year and head coach Nick Cocalis was recognized as Coach of the Year. Schubring (St. Louis Park, Minn.) was named the MIAC Men's Golf Player of the Year after leading all MIAC golfers with a 72.0 scoring average during the 2023-24 season. He earned medalist honors in three tournaments and placed among the top five golfers in the field in six of the ten events he competed in. He closed out the regular season by shooting a record score of 64 in a single round on the Royals' triangular court. Schubring was named MIAC Men's Golf Co-Player of the Year in 2022-23, making him one of seven competitors since the turn of the century to receive this award more than once. Higaki (San Mateo, Calif. | Aragon) was selected MIAC Men's Golf Rookie of the Year after averaging 73.6 shots per round in 2023-24 and finishing among the top ten golfers in the field in seven of ten events he competed in during his first season for the Knights. He won two tournaments, including the Augsburg Spring Invitational in April in which he shot a record score of 65 to close the competition. Higaki is the first Carleton golfer to receive MIAC Men's Golf Rookie of the Year honors. Cocalis (fifth season) was celebrated by his peers with MIAC Men's Golf Coach of the Year honors for the first time in his career. Cocalis guided the Royals to the program's second MIAC title in the fall of 2023, earning an automatic berth to the 2024 NCAA Division III Men's Golf Championships. The Royals recorded the two highest team scores bottom of the MIAC this season and have averaged 293.1 shots per round as a team for the 2023-24 campaign. The MIAC Men's Golf All-Conference Team was selected using a combination of MIAC Championship results and end-of-season voting. The top 10 finishers (including ties) at last fall's MIAC Championship automatically earned All-MIAC honors, and the coaches nominated and voted for five additional players to the All-MIAC team based on their work all throughout the season. The conference also recognized honorable mention selections, granting that distinction to anyone who did not place in the top five in votes but still received votes from at least three coaches. Three Augsburg players Stellan OrvickSaint Jean Sam Bergerand St. John'sNate Loxtercamp received All-MIAC honors for the fourth time in their careers, a feat achieved by only 18 people in the recorded history of MIAC men's golf. BethelWill Karkocjoined the ranks of three-time All-Conference honorees, making him one of 43 in the recorded history of the conference to be a three-time All-MIAC selection in men's golf.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://miacathletics.com/news/2024/5/13/miac-announces-2023-24-mens-golf-awards.aspx

