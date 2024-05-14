Dior Men collaborates with Stone Island: everything you need to know





During his five years at Dior Men, creative director Kim Jones transformed the brand, blending a streetwear-inspired vision with the fluid tailoring that defines much of the house's heritage. One of these tactics to achieve this seamless integration? A constant choice to collaborate with the biggest and baddest names in the streetwear community. Lately, the public has witnessed a partnership with Supreme alum Tremaine Emory's Denim Tears, a capsule designed with Eli Russell Linnetz's Venetian beach brand, ERL, and other tie-ins like Dior x Stssy, Dior x 1017 ALYX 9SM, Dior x Nike, Dior x Daniel Arsham… You get the idea. For 2024, Kim Jones continues her legacy of partnerships by teaming up with Italian street label Stone Island for a new collaborative capsule. And already, the capsule has gone viral. Nautical star motifs appear embossed on circular leather bags, alongside the latter's compass rose logo. Buttoned logos affixed with Stone Island branding sit squarely below that of Dior Men's, appearing on offerings such as embellished shorts, vests, cardigans and bomber jackets. The capsule highlights shades of mustard, taupe, gray, pink, cerulean, mint and black almost as comprehensive as the palettes of Stone Island's rainbow collections, and true to the shared thematic vision of “the alchemy of the colour “. To achieve this, Stone Island's iconic piece-dyeing technique is used and then amplified, with new techniques like piece-dyed embroidery reminiscent of that from Dior's Haute Couture archives from 1955. Also worth noting are the shoes. The common material of silk is the link between Stone Island's commitment to technical functionality and the haute couture expertise of Dior Men. A military pillar and simultaneously essential for refined outfits, silk makes its way onto the soles of the collection, as the foundation of the house's Oblique imagery. Other offerings include boots and derbies, rendered casual with gorpcore-esque sensibilities. A trekking-resistant element is integrated into thickened soles and reinforced with triple moldings. There is a meeting between the work of Monsieur Dior and Massimo Ostis for Stone Island in this collection, it is the meeting of obsessions. They may have been people at opposite ends of the fashion spectrum, from a vision of high fashion to that of military functionality, but I think they would recognize something in each other and in what they achieved through clothing. Here, in the meeting of contrasting traditions, there is a new type of sartorial alchemy, Kim Jones said in a press conference. Stone Island x Dior Men will be pre-released in select stores on June 14 and worldwide from July 4. Once you have finished this story, click hereto catch up with our May 2024 issue.

