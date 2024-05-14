WHP Global and Tailored Brands extend and expand partnership for fashion brand JOSEPH ABBOUD





NEW YORK, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Global WHPa leading brand management company, and Custom Brands, Inc.a leading omnichannel specialty retailer of menswear, today announced the expansion and extension of its licensing partnership for the iconic Joseph Abboud brand.

JOSEPH ABBOUD

Under the extended long-term agreement, Tailored Brands will continue to design, manufacture, market and sell Joseph Abboud branded custom clothing and sportswear in United States And Canada, with brand development projects. The expansion of this partnership highlights the successful collaboration between Tailored Brands and WHP Global, which acquired the Joseph Abboud brand in 2020, as well as the continued strength of the Joseph Abboud brand in the menswear market. Joseph Abboud, known for his timeless style, impeccable craftsmanship and sophisticated designs, has been a cornerstone of the men's fashion industry for decades. With Tailored Brands' expertise in providing high-quality tailored clothing and sportswear to consumers through various channels, the partnership has consistently delivered exceptional products that resonate with discerning customers. Today, Joseph Abboud is one of the best-selling brands at Men's Wearhouse with a strong Made in America custom business operated out of the longtime Joseph Abboud factory in New Bedford, Massachusetts. As the largest custom clothing factory in United StatesTailored Brands is a significant employer in the manufacturing community, proudly creating locally produced products in the heart of New England. “Extending our partnership for the Joseph Abboud brand will help ensure we continue to provide a proven solution to our customers,” said John Tighe, President of Tailored Brands. “Joseph Abboud is an iconic American brand with a rich heritage and a loyal customer base. We are proud to continue bringing the timeless style and exceptional quality of Joseph Abboud to our customers, and we look forward to further strengthening our partnership with WHP Global. “Tailored Brands produces exceptional results and we are delighted to extend and expand our partnership with them for the Joseph Abboud fashion brand,” said Yehuda Shmidman, Chairman and CEO of WHP Global. “Tailored Brands is an exceptional partner led by a winning management team. We look forward to continuing to work together to further elevate the Joseph Abboud brand and expand its reach in North America“. The expansion of the partnership between WHP Global and Tailored Brands reaffirms their shared commitment to providing high-quality men's products that embody sophistication, style and craftsmanship. Customers can expect to see continued innovation and excellence in the Joseph Abboud collection as the partnership enters its next phase. ABOUT CUSTOM BRANDS

Tailored Brands is a leader omnichannel specialist retailer of men's clothing, including suits, formal wear and a wide selection of business casual offerings. We help our customers feel better when it matters most with our convenient network of stores and e-commerce sites. Our brands include men usury house, If. A bank, Moores And K&G fashion superstore. For more information about Tailored Brands, please visit the company's websites at www.tailoredbrands.com, www.menswearhouse.com, www.josbank.com, www.mooresclothing.caAnd www.kgstores.com. ABOUT WHP GLOBAL

WHP Global is a leading New York-based company that acquires global consumer brands and invests in high-growth distribution channels, including digital commerce platforms and global expansion. WHP has a portfolio of consumer brands that collectively generate more than $7 billion in global retail sales. The company also owns WHP+, a turnkey direct-to-consumer digital e-commerce platform, and WHP SOLUTIONS, an Asia-based sourcing agency. For more information, please visit www.whp-global.com. Media contact:

Global WHP

Jaime Cassavechia

(646) 701-7041

[email protected] SOURCE WHP Global

