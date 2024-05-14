Fashion buyers go digital and send packaging to retailers





Consumersbuy more and moreclothing from third-party digital marketplaces, forcing more retailers to close shop. More recently,Ted BoulangerThe North American company announced Friday, May 10 that in the midst of bankruptcy proceedings in the United States, itclosing40 locations in the United States and Canada, launchclearance sales. He also announced the closing of sales at eight o'clockBrooks Brotherslocations and sevenLucky Markstores in Canada. Closures by the hundreds In recent months, physical clothing retailers ranging fromthe more premium there is, the morethe mass market has been criticized.For example, earlier this month, a teen clothing retailerStreet 21filed for chapter 11bankruptcyaccording to Reuters, sharing that it planned to close all 540of hisstores. Last month, a fast fashion retailerExpressannounced that it had filed an applicationbankruptcyand plans to close more than 100 stores. Macysannounced in February its intention toclosearound 150 stores by 2027. In March, according toUSA todaysportswear retailerOutside voicesbegan to close the 16of hisstores, suddenly laying off all of its employees. Digital transformation of fashion stores Most consumers continue to buy clothing in-store, but e-commerce channels are gaining groundand whenconsumers buy clothes online, it's often not from brands or retailers, butwiththird-party markets. The PYMNTS Intelligence report Online features that encourage consumers to shop with brands, retailers or marketplaces, which is based on a survey of more than 3,500 U.S. consumers conducted in October, sought to understand shoppers' choices and behaviors when shopping online. The results revealed that of those who had purchased clothing or accessories in the previous month, 62% had done so in a physical store and 42% had done so through an online marketplace. Meanwhile, only 25%made such a purchasefrom a retailer's site or app, and 20% from a brand's site or app. In the meantime,Amazongains market share in clothing. The PYMNTS Intelligence study Full Paycheck Report: New Consumer Spending Data Shows Amazon Ahead of Walmart estimated the market shares of each of the two retailers in various categories.Additional research from the study showed that by the fourth quarter of 2023,for the first time,consumers purchased more than half of theclothesthey bought online from Amazon. The share of online retail giants in e-commerce consumers' clothing spending increased to 52.%,compared to 48% the previous quarter.It issharing oftotal consumer spending on clothing increased to 17% from 16% in the fourth quarter. Generally,many consumers continue to indulge in clothing purchases, even in a context of economic difficulties.The In-Depth Edition of Non-Essential Spending from the PYMNTS Intelligence Series New reality: the paycheck to paycheck relationship found that among the 70% of retail shoppers who buy nice-to-have items at least once in a while, most want toclothesthat they want. Thirty-six percent of those who purchased non-essential, non-food items said their most recentsuchthe splurges were on clothing, while the most popular category was health and beauty, at 19%. For all PYMNTS retail coverage, subscribe daily Retail Newsletter.

