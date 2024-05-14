Fashion
Comfortable work dresses that won't be stuffy this summer
In a perfect world, we wouldn't have to work in the summer. . . but unfortunately, office life is not always avoidable. But there are several ways to make summer work days more enjoyable. My advice? Wear a fun, light dress that improves your mood! Carefully choosing outfits that make you happy can make your day so much better – seriously!
As the weather gets warmer, you'll want to choose an office-appropriate dress that isn't stuffy, and lucky for you, we've found 15. Unleash your inner fashionista (you know, professionally) with these simple dresses, elegant dresses perfect for your summer work days!
1. Amazon's choice! For those incredibly important days when you present a big idea, you'll feel more confident this Merokeety dress. It's just as comfortable as a t-shirt dress but looks very elegant with the Breton striped top, bow at the waist and elegant pencil skirt.
2. Trends! Follow the tenniscore trend (and channel your inner self) Zendaya) in an office-friendly way with this pretty pleated dress from Zesica.
3. From work to leisure: During those marathon summer days (you know the ones), this versatile and swinging Prettygarden wrap dress will take you from the office to happy hours – and maybe even date night – in a pinch!
4. Bohemian atmosphere: Do you still want to wear pajamas to work? GOOD, this comfortable bohemian dress from Anrabess is the best thing to do!
5. Laundry for victory: Linen is the unofficial fabric of summer, and this buttoned Quince dress will keep you feeling cool and professional all season long!
6. Casual Summer Fridays? This smocked cotton dress from Quince will come in handy for those rare casual office days. . . Plus, it's the perfect item to take on vacation!
7. Show it: You can still flaunt your figure at the office (tastefully, of course!). This buttoned linen blend dress from Banana Republic features a wide belt to emphasize your waist while keeping the rest of the silhouette modest.
8. Polo! Anything with a polo collar is office-appropriate, including this poplin cross-waist midi dress. . . I don't make the rules!
9. Choose a template: Some patterns can get too loud for work, but you can never go wrong with polka dots! You will receive endless compliments when you wear this Tommy Hilfiger balloon sleeve shirt dress in the office!
10. Summer White: Between the bright white, the eyelets and the polo collar, this Anne Klein dress screams summer vibes. It can even be worn to an outdoor dinner after work when you don't have time to change!
11. This sounds familiar. . . A long version of your traditional button-down shirt, this Foxcroft dress we feel professional and relaxed at the same time!
12. A small dimension: Spice up your average shirt dress by wearing this design from French Connection which features an eye-catching accent on the front.
13. Cool and Contemporary: Don't be afraid to show off your fashion sense at the office! If you like unique pieces, you will love it this mixed media ruffled dress from English Factory!
14. Sleek and Elegant: Vest silhouettes are everywhere, even for dresses! You'll be way ahead of the trends by putting on The Perfect Vest Dress from Spanx in the office. Better yet, it retains its structure while remaining comfortable!
15. Nautical atmospheres: When you wish you were on a boat instead of at work, wear this long preppy t-shirt dress will make your day a little better.
