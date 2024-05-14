Diversity and Empathy Fuel Men's Fencing Club's National Victory

Fencers Max Dolmetsch 25 and Riley Xian 25 entered the American Association of Collegiate Fencing Clubs championships with modest hopes. If they were lucky, they might be able to crack the top five in fencing, their weapon of choice and one of the three used in fencing.

But then they started winning fight after fight. Dolmetsch beat the shooters of the team he lost to in 2022; Xian won a hard-fought battle by a single point. Meanwhile, teammates from other weapons were also winning. In the end, the Cornell Men's Fencing Club won the national title and won silver in foil and saber as well as gold in the physical event April 13-14 in Virgina Beach, Virginia.

Students from the Men's Fencing Club, which scored a surprise victory at the American Association of Collegiate Fencing Clubs championships, practice during a May 1 practice.

The upset victory was all the sweeter for the team's upperclassmen, who have spent the past three years rebuilding the club after the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown. In 2021-22, the team had very few junior or senior leaders, and Xian and Dolmetsch were often the only fencers, having to forfeit rounds due to lack of a third shooter.

Since then, we've really been partners in crime, said Dolmetsch, an applied mathematics major in the College of Arts and Sciences (A&S). There was a feeling in the team that we were underdogs, but that also motivated us. We are all here because we love fencing and we want to win.

The strength of diversity

The USACFC title is the program's third since men's fencing became a club in 1994, won in 2004 and again in 2018. The victories are the result of a team culture, reset after the pandemic by Captains Xian and Gabriel Montalvo-Zotter 24, which rewards teamwork, commitment and acceptance of diversity in many forms.

This was particularly important for Dolmetsch, who is autistic and said his autism could make him a better fencer through his ability to concentrate and problem-solve, but that it posed difficulties in a team. he struggles with social cues and large social gatherings. He said the team has eased his anxieties and been supportive, especially Xian, who sends written reminders to Dolmetsch and makes sure he feels included.

There was a lot of support from the team, a lot of help and general accommodation, Dolmetsch said.

The team is also geographically and racially diverse with several Asian, Black and Hispanic members, including Lucas Lutar, a Peruvian national team fencer and this year's USACFC champion in foil. Dolmetsch has roots in Colombia, where he hopes to compete for the national team next year. Xian, who is Chinese-Canadian, said diversity often manifests itself in the style of fencers.

I'm from Canada and I trained with a Chinese coach. Other guys train with Russian coaches, American coaches, everyone has their own style, said Xian, a student at the ILR school.

Freshman fencer Langston Johnson '27 (left) defends himself with his weapon of choice, the saber, during practice on May 1.

This diversity of styles and backgrounds, and even the size range of athletes, also benefits the fencing program as a whole; a subset of the men's team serves as a practice squad for the women's varsity team, giving each group a greater variety of opponents with which to practice.

Some men may have more brute strength, I'm 61 and that may be a different challenge for some women, Xian said. Whereas women have really refined skills. So we help each other.

This teamwork defines the club culture, as well as empathy. Last fall, when an opposing team found ways to combat Dolmetsch's unique fencing style, he used the less common French grip on his pe and, as a left-hander, held his weapon wide, limiting the ability of his opponent to hit Xian, given his frustration. He spent the next month working with Dolmetsch to practice responding to attacks.

There is a real desire to do competitive fencing, but he took the time to take a break, get into it and give me advice, Dolmetsch said. This is one of the benefits of having a team, because your teammates can see you and help you.

It was funny because before I could pretty easily beat him 90% of the time, but then he started beating me 50% of the time, Xian said. But I helped him improve, which is good for the team.

Intense pleasure

What bonds the club most is their love of the sport that many athletes have played since middle school and which they believe engages both the mind and body.

Riley Xian '25 (right), co-captain of the men's fencing club, led the peists to the gold medal at the American Association of Collegiate Fencing Clubs championships April 13-14.

Everything that happens on the Strip, you're responsible for it, whether you win or lose, and I think that's something that really appealed to me, said Montalvo-Zotter, a computer science student at Ann S. Bowers College of Computing and Information Science and A&S. . This is in addition to the tactical aspects, because fencing is very multidimensional. There is a lot of thinking to do.

Montalvo-Zotter also described the atmosphere of team tournaments, the cheers and sudden silence once the fight begins. I don't even know how to describe it, he said. It's very intense.

It's stressful but it's also one of the most fun things you can do, Dolmetsch said. And having fun is a very important part of it.

And while many shooters have competed successfully as individuals and have individual ambitions, Xian said the team makes a huge difference.

The best thing about competing as a team is you have them behind you, Xian said. You feel their power and support, and it pushes you to give it your all.