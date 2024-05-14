Fashion
Advocates and Lawmakers Push for New York Fashion Act
On the heels of the Met Gala, one of the fashion industry's biggest nights, fashion advocates in New York are pushing lawmakers to examine the Fashion Act, which aims to limit the environmental impact of waste fashion.
Advocates are calling on lawmakers to show their passion for fashion by passing the Fashion Act, which would require companies to map their supply chains and commit to reducing their environmental impact over time.
Rep. Anna Kelles of the 125th District is sponsoring the bill. The Democrat says it would reduce the evils of so-called fast fashion.
If they fail to do so, this state has the option of fining them up to 2% of their gross income. This includes all businesses with gross revenue of more than $100 million, Kelles said. This is a reasonable, rational, common sense, government bill that we need to pass this year.
Kelles says the growing industry, which produces trendy and generally low-quality clothing and shoes, is driving up costs for New Yorkers.
[In]In 2020 alone, $95 billion was spent by the United States in response to the climate disasters this country has experienced, which is unacceptable, Kelles said. This $95 [b]Millions of people could have gone into housing, affordable housing, could have focused on transportation infrastructure, could have created good jobs, could have enticed manufacturers to come back to the United States. There are so many things we could do, if we were just responsible in the moment.
Ken Pokalsky, vice president of the Business Council of New York, says that while the bill aims to target large businesses, it could also impact small ones.
The smaller the company, the fewer technical and financial resources, the more difficult this type of mandate becomes to meet, Pokalsky said. So I think it will be the case that even if the mandates are imposed on large businesses, the effects will be felt by small businesses as well.
Francesca Thornton, 13, finds herself among the crowds of actresses, civil servants and fashion enthusiasts at a recent lobby day. The eighth grader attends Robert C. Parker School in Wynantskill. Thornton says she writes an impassioned article about consumerism.
People my age really listen, Thornton said. So if I start doing something that my friends aren't doing, they'll start going, “Oh, look at that.” So it's almost like a ripple effect.
Vanessa Fajans-Turner is the executive director of Environmental Advocates NY. She says the United States ranks second behind China in fashion-related waste, with 17 million tons each year. Since New York is a global hub for fashion and design, Fajans-Turner says the bill could level the playing field for everyone.
It rewards entities that do the right thing by giving them better access to markets and exempting them from penalties. This bill aims to encourage and standardize what many small businesses in New York are already doing, Fajans-Turner said.
She adds that shoppers can limit their footprint by reducing their consumption and giving items a second life.
Another thing that can be done is repairs that we often stop thinking about, replacing or repairing torn clothing or clothing with a dysfunctional zipper, Fajans-Turner said.
Companies like Patagonia support the bill. In a letter to Gov. Kathy Hochul and fellow lawmakers, the company's CEO Ryan Gellert called for more regulation and accountability of the $2.5 trillion apparel industry . Gellert says all businesses should be committed to improving the environment.
Gov. Kathy Hochul's office did not immediately respond to request for comment.
The legislative session is scheduled to end June 6.
