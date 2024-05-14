A dark moment for men's clothing and fashion

















Believe it or not, reader, I am something of a clothes horse. Even as a young boy growing up on the mean streets of eastern Connecticut, I prowled Foot Locker and Sports Authority for the latest Nikes, the quirkiest Adidas, and the sickest Reeboks. I felt then, as I do now, that sneakers (or tennis shoes, as you Napans tend to say) were adult action figures only with air bubbles in the instead of a handful of kung fu. They're colorful, they're collectible, and the main reason you buy them is to show them off to your jealous friends. Every time I found a pair I liked, I would grab a box and hide it in another section of the store, usually the aisle with the basketball hoops and bikes, the one that smells like rubber. The plan was to hide them and get them back a few months later when the price had dropped or I had some sort of bargain. Unfortunately, my plans never came to fruition; sneakers were always restocked; the manna never fell. People also read… Today is a dark time for fashion, and for men's clothing in particular. Lululemon sells dress shirts in performance fabrics, while Levis jeans are stretchy enough to wear to yoga. I worry that remote workers like me are causing the problem. The rise in hybrid working appears to have inspired a certain type of hybrid clothing designed to be worn not in the office or the gym, but in a strange no-man's land in between. As routine as it may be, getting dressed is a unique daily ritual in that the clothes we wear unlike the meals we cook at home, or the books we read in bed are a statement public. Your wardrobe announces to the world: This is me. Many men are afraid to make such announcements. I know I was. As a result, we try to camouflage ourselves in clothing that will go unnoticed. Maybe if I wear something dull and uninteresting, the thought process seems to go like this: I will be invisible, safe from the world and its judgments. This is an unfortunate miscalculation, an insecurity that the clothing industrial complex is only too happy to perpetuate (I'm looking at you, UNTUCKit). Unlike Zoom, there is no camera off button in Life. But like many things, I believe the biggest risk in fashion is not taking one. Rather than an exhausting daily chore, I try to remember that putting together an outfit can be a creative outlet. I'm lucky to have friends who feel the same way. That said, it's not like I have it all figured out. Next week I'm attending three events that require thoughtful clothing choices: a graduation, a funeral, and a conference at the Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island in Michigan, where you have to dress for dinner. Yeah. Three formal events in one week is kind of a perfect storm for me; Even though I'm a clothes horse, I'm not, Gatsby. Weeks like this usually see me pacing the Brooks Brothers Outlet, struggling in vain to remember my neck size. This time, however, I'm trying to follow some of my own advice and embrace the challenge. And so, reader, if you find yourself in the lobby of the Grand Hotel, it will be me wearing the smart blazer, the knitted tie and, if I can figure out where I have hidden them, a new pair of Nikes.































































































