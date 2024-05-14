BCSS presents the ninth annual Pink Passion for Fashion show





by Berks County Breast Cancer Support Services Photo courtesy ofAngiola HarryonUnsplash Save the date and mark your calendars for the ninth anniversary of the Pink Passion for Fashion show. Ticket sales are open and sponsorship opportunities are available. In-kind donations of gift cards, gift certificates for services and products/items for the silent auction are accepted. Did you know that more than 300 women and men in Berks County are diagnosed with breast cancer each year?Many of these individuals will find hope, comfort, and a community of survivors at Breast Cancer Support Services of Berks (BCSS). Since 1994, BCSS has offered a friendly hand to those diagnosed with breast cancer. BCSS support groups, Comfort Bags, filled with hope and information, programs, workshops presented by healthcare professionals and much more have served more than 12,000 families in our community. Fashion, provided by various local clothing stores, will be modeled by breast cancer survivors and designated healthcare professionals in the cancer community who are our shining stars. Focusing on the new normal after a breast cancer diagnosis, these survivors are showing courage and spirit, and we are inspired. every year as we honor these incredible people. This year's fundraiser will include a Garden Party raffle and live auction for funds in need. Guests will also be able to bid on various trips, hampers, products and services in our silent auction, with all items donated by generous individuals and organizations like yours! We hope to see you there! Sponsorship Opportunities (deadline: June 24, 2024) Bloom(2 available) $5,000–Company logo on all event communications (print, radio, social media, emails, etc.), ten (10) tickets to Pink Passion for Fashion, VIP seating at the event, exhibitor table at the event, full-page color advertising in the program, business recognized by Presenter during the event, opportunity to sponsor two (2) BCSS programs in 2025, company logo included on the BCSSBerks.org website for a (1 year. Petal (3 available) $2,500–Company logo on all event communications (print, radio, social media, email, etc.), Ten (10) tickets to Pink Passion for Fashion VIP seating at the event, Exhibitor table at event, Half-page color ad in program, Company recognized by Presenter during event, opportunity to sponsor two (2) BCSS programs in 2025, company logo included on BCSSBerks.org website for one (1) year. Bud (4 available) $1,500–Company logo on all event communications (print, radio, social media, email, etc.), six (6) tickets to Pink Passion for Fashion, full color advertising page in program, Opportunity to sponsor one (1 ) BCSS program in 2025, Company Logo included on the BCSSBerks.org website for one (1) year. Sprout (5 available) $1,000–Four (4) tickets to Pink Passion for Fashion, company recognition in the program, opportunity to sponsor one (1) BCSS program in 2025, company logo included on the BCSSBerks.org website for one (1) year. Seedlings (unlimited availability) $500 –Company logo on all event communications (print, radio, social media, email, etc.), two (2) tickets to Pink Passion for Fashion, company recognition in the program. Thrive (12 available) $300–Exhibitor table at the event, one (1) ticket to Pink Passion for Fashion, recognition of the company in the program. Seeds (unlimited availability) $250 –One (1) ticket to Pink Passion for Fashion, recognition of the company in the program. Kiss$75–Sponsor a survivor/caregiver to attend the event. If you are interested in purchasing tickets or sponsoring the event, please call the office at 610-478-1447 or visit the link below to register online. Buy your tickets online athttps://bit.ly/49PsljZ.

