Can AI dress like an Egyptian? Protecting local heritage in the digital age

The very moment a fashion designer is struck by the idea of ​​creating is both powerful and incredibly fragile: it's a glimpse of what could be, but also of what could never be achieved. This is where the real tension begins: between sincere inspiration and the practical demands of crafting their vision.

The muse of fashion – embodied either by the model or the model – usually serves both as a starting point and an ending point of the creative journey. First, the designer imagines the garment with the muse in mind, then the creative journey ends when the muse brings that design to life through its wearing.

However, this singular muse often fails to represent the great diversity of groups, particularly those with disabilities or from different religious and cultural backgrounds. In Western fast fashion, clothing designs are often rooted in narrow perceptions of what women are supposed to wear, without considering a range of sizes, religious affiliations and individual styles.

Countless unique fashion ideas and personal tastes are sketched out, only to run into the hurdles of translating them into reality. How, then, can AI technology bridge this gap between inspiration and implementation?

In the field of fashion, there is a growing wave of interest leveraging AI and augmented reality to transform how people interact with style. These technologies have the potential to improve body positivity, promote diversity in representation, meet ethical sourcing standards, and promote fairness in hiring.

For example, AR virtual try-on tools empower users to see how clothes look on different body types, which can help promote body positivity. AI-powered models can also represent a more diverse cultural landscape, including indigenous and hijabi fashion. This broader spectrum caters to a wider range of tastes and ensures that everyone feels included and represented.

In Egypt, the fight for locate the fashion industry and preserving traditional and indigenous fashion arises from various factors, including the scarcity of resources and tools essential to the design and promotion of these unique creations.

Identity erasure is also a commonly discussed topic and a challenge that Egyptian communities constantly strive to overcome. Whether it be stereotypical representations in films or art, Egyptian identity is often appropriated and distorted by those who are not from or part of the culture.

Reflecting on these challenges, there is a constant concern about ensuring that Egyptians are the ones representing their own visual identity. AI technology is emerging as a valuable toolallowing individuals to tailor their fashion choices and authentically convey the aesthetics and outlook of ancient Egypt.

Rather than taking inspiration from an external fashion muse for the creation of a particular dress, a recently revealed dress designed by AI, named “Eternal elegance', illustrates how the new muse of fashion is everyone's authentic and unique identity.

The AI-designed dress, which was unveiled at the iconic Karnak Temple, demonstrated how Egyptians can reclaim their identity by providing AI with details of their fashion tastes and unique styles, thereby preserving their imagery and their historical traditions.

The story of the AI-designed dress was born from an experience common to many women: the struggle to find the perfect outfit for a special occasion.

As Essraa Nawar prepared for the 20th anniversary of Kafer El Zayat for Pesticides and Chemicals, she realized she was lacking options that not only fit her personal hijabi style, but also resonated with her Egyptian identity.

As co-leader of the Egyptian-American AI efforts at Chapman University, she chose to take the unconventional route and explore how the ethical use of AI can help defend the diversity and empowering Muslim women in fashion.

“AI has incredible capabilities, but it will never replace humans. We are responsible for providing the AI ​​with accurate information to avoid bias and stereotypes about our identity,” Nawar tells Egypt Streets.

Collaborate with Ehab Ahmed TawfikA fashion designer and AI engineer, the AI-designed dress was made with specific prompts to merge ancient Egyptian culture with modern fashion.

While anyone can create prompts, the crucial difference is who writes them and whether they truly reflect the culture of the people they represent.

For example, Tawfik used prompts to imitate essential ancient Egyptian designs. These included the high neckline, reminiscent of the regal attire of ancient royalty, and the flowing clothing depicted in ancient Egyptian art, featuring layers of gold and turquoise fabrics.

“Yet AI alone does not capture all of the distinctive skills of Egyptian craftsmanship and the knowledge that only Egyptian female designers possess and understand. Even after AI designs, mastery of craftsmanship remains essential to perfection,” emphasizes Nawar.

This is why Nawar collaborated with Thouraya Dsouli, a famous Tunisian Egyptian couturier with over thirty years of experience in traditional artisanal tailoring. As lead designer, Dsouli incorporated artisanal designs into the dress, connecting tradition with modern technology. The Nefertiti bag was also designed by two local designers: Maha Salem and Nehal Kamar.

So what implications does this have for Egyptian fashion? Nawar suggests that this AI-designed dress could be a prototype for future designers, illustrating an ethical and thoughtful application of AI rooted in values ​​and the preservation of identity.

“I'm participating in a focus group focused on mastering AI and promoting responsible use of AI, and this project resonates strongly with my values,” she explains. “While he highlights the potential of AI, such as promoting more inclusive fashion, he also urges us to engage in discussions about harnessing AI and how the data we provide to the 'AI protects our cultural heritage.'

As the world remains captivated by ancient Egypt, a problem of cultural appropriation looms. “When we Egyptians travel abroad, we recognize even more the importance of our ancient heritage. This is why it is crucial to safeguard and defend an authentic representation of our cultural history.