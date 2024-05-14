Actor Courtney B. Vance and Dr. Robin L. Smith Center Black Men's Mental Health in Their Book “The Invisible Ache”





Donate to the Dark Alliance May is National Mental Health Awareness Month and renowned and award-winning actress Courtney B. Vance psychologist Dr. Robin L. Smith co-wrote the book The invisible pain: Black men identifying their pain and reclaiming their power. With their book, they seek to raise awareness about black men and mental health. Given recent trends, this question is more important than ever. For the first time, the suicide rate among black people is higher than among white people. These so-called “deaths of despair,” which include suicide, alcohol use and drug overdoses, tripled between 2013 and 2022. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, black men are four times more likely die by suicide than black women. “There's an African proverb we use in the book that says: The story of the lion will never be known as long as the hunter tells it. So what we're doing in The Invisible Ache is making sure that the lions — black men and boys — are telling and reclaiming their own stories, Smith told ESSENCE. We want to get to a point where it's okay not only to ask: does it hurt or if it hurts, but where does it hurt? The Invisible Ache is a personal invitation to every black boy and man to heal, declare and proclaim their divine right to be fully human, whole and free, Smith continued. “The Invisible Ache was born out of my desire to provide a resource and safe space for Black men of all ages to explore, discuss, restore and heal as it relates to our mental health,” Vance shared with ESSENCE. I want the book to always remind us that we are worthy of happiness, peace, love and support. Over the past few weeks, couch chat with Donate to the Dark AllianceSmith and Vance spoke candidly about the book and their own struggles, talking about the invisibility and pain that also sometimes robs us of the idea that we actually have a right to be here. Vance opened the conversation with a the tragedy of his own life, stating that my father committed suicide in 1990. He committed suicide and my father was not at peace. Black-smith chimed in saying, what black boys and men struggle with is how do they claim their wholeness and part of our wholeness, is that we all have holes that yearn to be whole, this which is quite a sacred journey. How can I do that when I'm walking down the street as a black boy or man and people are crossing the street because they fear me? How is it that as a black boy or man, I reclaim my divine birthright and aspire to be here? Throughout their discussion, Smith and Vance emphasized the importance of addressing mental health issues in Black communities. Both men emphasized the need for a holistic approach to mental health, including physical, emotional and spiritual well-being. The co-authors emphasized the importance of vulnerability and honesty in personal growth, while sharing personal stories of radical vulnerability and their transformative impact on lives, as an example for others.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.essence.com/news/courtney-b-vance-book-black-men-mental-health/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos