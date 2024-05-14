Fashion Forward: Donate in Style





Leadership from Jackson County Project members from left, Angie Hallow, Aspen Cooper, Ali Schryer, Jena Hanks and Kathy Barber, who organized the first Fashion Forward event on May 11, 2024 at Crossroads Park. Their shirts were designed by the owner of Blakeleigh's Boutique, Justis Raisor. Photo submitted Vendors set up shop for Fashion Forward at Crossroads Park. Chey Smith | The gallery Vendors set up shop for Fashion Forward at Crossroads Park. Chey Smith | The gallery The first-ever Fashion Forward event took place Saturday at Crossroads Park in downtown Seymour. A group of five women, Ali Schryer, Angie Hallow, Aspen Cooper, Jena Hanks and Kathy Barber of Leadership Jackson County, brainstormed what to do for their big senior project and came up with the concept. They said they were the only all-girl group in the nine-month program, and since all five thought they were doing something girl-focused, they turned their attention to the fashion world. For its project, the LJC group collected donations to give to local associations for people in need. The event was free, but donations served as an entry ticket. Some of the items requested for donation include new and gently used clothing of all sizes and hygiene products such as body wash, shampoo, deodorant, diapers and wipes. Around the park, there were bins to drop off donations. It's important to give back to the community, Barber said. Some of the organizations they partnered with to distribute donations included the Jackson County Clothing Center, The Helping Hearts of Crothersville and Anchor House Family Assistance Center and Pantry. Their motto throughout their project comes from President Franklin D. Roosevelt: Knowing what is right doesn't mean much unless you do what is right. Not a penny was spent by the group on the event, making it a truly volunteer-driven event. People from all over Jackson County were at the park to contribute, coming from Seymour, Brownstown, Crothersville and Medora. Some of these vendors include Cotton Candy Cafe, The Front Porch, and Blakeleighs Boutique. The owner of Blakeleighs Boutique, Justis Raisor, contributed not only with her business, but also with her talents. Raisor designed the LJC Group T-shirts that say Fashion Forward on the front with a heart. Although this was the first Fashion Forward event, these women hope it won't be the last. We hope to continue that,” Cooper said. To make Fashion Forward an annual affair, the LJC Group plans to hold its next event on May 10, 2025, but needs help. They need people to continue their action and continue to support it with their time and efforts. If you would like to contribute to the cause, email LJC at [email protected] or call 812-216-0239.

