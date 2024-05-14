DSM-Firmenich unveils a new olfactory exhibition Mind Nose Matter





DSM-Firmenich, the Swiss-Dutch perfume maker, on Tuesday unveiled the latest iteration of its Mind Nose Matter exhibition, a showcase of the company's research, the latest fragrance innovations and perfumers. The showcase translated the company's Global Consumer Study, a survey that collected data from male and female consumers aged 18 to 65 in seven countries, into scent profiles, technologies and fragrances. The theme of this year's exhibition, titled Momentum, focused on how sources of pain and pleasure coexist throughout the consumer journey. For example, the perfume designer commissioned perfumer Alexis Grugeon to infuse a scent profile of body odor with that of melted chocolate to create a fragrance, Chisel Drip, which lived at the center of olfactory friction, Justin Welch said, global marketing director at DSM. -Firmenich. Standard body odor is one we always try to hide, but this time we're leaning into the discomfort because we recognize that the consumer wants it, Welch said. Mind Nose Matter's goal is to identify key trends shaping today's consumer culture and translate them for clients in the fine fragrance category, which has historically included Maison Margiela, Gucci, Diptyque and Valentino. The exhibition highlighted how sport, especially women's sport, will be an important touchpoint and source of inspiration for new formulas, just like the feeling of nostalgia of Generation Z and Generation Alpha. The company translated the latter feeling into a perfume by perfumer Bérénice Watteau called Nirvana No.5, with a scent profile similar to that of old clothes hanging in a thrift store and a scent inspired by the Chanel classic that has a traditional clean feel , Welch. added. The exhibition also aimed to showcase the different formats, including oils, body butters, hand creams, candles and powders, in which brands could incorporate fragrances. Since the pandemic, mass market brands have really moved into lotions and body care to promote fragrances. For luxury brands, it's been more of a think twice, said Robin Mason, head of fine fragrances at DSM-Firmenich. We're now seeing more focused development around fragrance in these other formats as people realize it's an extension of their lifestyle, especially Gen Z, who want to play and try different things. The show comes at a time when the fine fragrance industry is booming, with luxury brands increasing their participation in this category: Kering announced it would launch Bottega Veneta, Alexander McQueen and Balenciaga perfumes in the coming years, and LOral recently won the license to produce a Miu Miu perfume. The consumer of fine perfumes is also evolving, less attracted by ambitious, fanciful and highly gendered and sexualized images, while being more open to formulas thanks to their increased knowledge of ingredients. The Mind Nose Matter exhibition is open until June 7.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessoffashion.com/news/beauty/dsm-firmenich-unveils-new-mind-nose-matter-olfactory-exhibition/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos