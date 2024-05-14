Dua Lipa steps out with mom, dad and sister at Gucci fashion show in London





It's a Lipa family affair! Dua Lipa headed to the Gucci Cruise 2025 fashion show at London's Tate Modern on May 13 for a family night out with her mother Anesa, father Dukagjin and sister Rina, who all posed for photos together at the alongside Kering CEO François-Henri Pinault and Salma Hayek. Hosted by Sarno's Sabato, the fashion show also featured celebrities including Andrew Scott, Paul Mescal, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Solange Knowles, Kate Moss, Law Roach, Alexa Chung and Amelia Dimoldenberg, among others. François-Henri Pinault, Salma Hayek, Dua Lipa, Dukagjin Lipa, Anesa Lipa and Rina Lipa in London on May 13, 2024.

Not all pop stars want to spend time with their parents at high-fashion events, but Dua is pretty close with Anesa and Dukagjin, who manages the “Dance the Night” singer, 28. In a recent SHE cover interviewDua recalls a time when she and fellow pop star Charli XCX met her parents at a party at The Box nightclub in New York. “We celebrate anything and everything, and we love to party,” she told the outlet. Dua Lipa and Rina Lipa.

“When I go to my aunt's house, it starts off pretty quiet,” the Grammy winner explained. “Then the music starts and we're all dancing around the house. And it's a Tuesday!” Dua joked about the late-night altercation with her parents in New York during her recent stint as a host on Saturday Night Live. “One night I was out with my friends and we ended up at the club at 3 a.m., and who do I run into? My parents,” she said during her opening monologue. opening. “It was embarrassing because the last thing you want to see when you're super high and completely drunk is your daughter.” Dua Lipa and Rina Lipa in London on May 13, 2024.

Never miss a story sign up to PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date with the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. In a 2022 interview with WSJ. ReviewDua spoke about keeping a “very tight” inner circle around her, including those close to her, in order to maintain a sense of privacy. [She also has a brother, Gjin.] “My family and friends keep me grounded, and it gives me peace of mind knowing that there isn't anything that could harm your life and privacy,” she told the outlet.

