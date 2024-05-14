Where to Buy Affordable Prom Dresses Under $100





All products and services featured are independently chosen by the editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain verifiable data for accounting purposes. Living your Olivia Rodrigo prom dreams and finding a dress that makes you feel your best while still being budget-friendly can be a challenge. But with affordable options, you can find what you're looking for – from elegant and classic to trendy and chic – and even use the dress for more than one occasion. Explore Explore See the latest videos, graphics and news See the latest videos, graphics and news You can save big and shine without breaking the bank when it comes to finding the perfect evening dress. If you're shopping on Amazon — which has prom-friendly dress options — consider taking advantage of everything Amazon Prime has to offer and sign up for a 30-day free trial, which includes also access to Prime Video, Prime Gaming and Amazon Music. And to ensure you get your dress in time for your official event, being a Prime member means you get fast, free delivery in two days or less with Prime Delivery. To help make your prom dress search easier, we've put together this list of affordable options. Amazon Eightale shimmering lace and tulle ball gown If you're looking for shimmering and sparkling options, consider this Eightale Sparkling Lace and Tulle Ball Gown. With its elegant spaghetti straps and flowing tulle skirt, it's a great choice to wear to celebrate with friends and create unforgettable memories. This dress comes in different colors, from turquoise to yellow. Windsor Sasha High Slit Wrap Dress If you love dresses, you know that a black dress is a must-have. This Sasha High Slit Wrap Dress is a simple yet elegant option. If you like the style but were hoping for something other than black, it also comes in four other colors: ivory, hunter, navy, and royal. If you want to find similar options, head to the Windsor website, where you can shop a variety of looks ranging from formal to chic. For another alternative black dress, consider this Memoriesea One-Shoulder Satin Maxi Dress from Amazon. It also has a sexy slim fit. Princess Polly Less is more with this dress. This Amaya long dress is perfect for many occasions. Whether you're attending a fancy party or enjoying a romantic outing, you'll feel stylish and comfortable. If pink is your favorite color, this soft shade won't disappoint. Macy's Final sale Junior Off-The-Shoulder Puff-Sleeve Satin Sweetheart Dress Embrace your magical evening in this darling junior satin off-the-shoulder puff sleeve dress that's on sale now with 60% off. With its sweetheart neckline and puffed sleeves, this dress radiates charm. Turn Sweetheart Stevie Mini Dress Dazzle in this Stevie Sweetheart mini dress. Its vibrant blue color and sweetheart neckline enhance its distinctive features. You'll be sure to stand out from the crowd with this mini. ASOS ASOS Design Backless Satin Maxi Dress Change your style with this ASOS satin backless maxi dress. This dress comes in two colors: Barbie pink and chartreuse. Its unique halterneck and backless style will make you want to see it in both colors. ASOS ASOS Design high neck dress in emerald green satin If you're looking for a long-sleeve option, consider this emerald green high-neck satin dress from ASOS Design. With its stylish stand-up collar and long sleeves, you won't even need to cover up. You can also find affordable tuxedos on Amazon, in your favorite style and color of your choice. For more product recommendations, check out the best makeup bags for your prom, anti-pimple patches to beat breakouts, and ways to upgrade your skincare so it's your best best wherever you go.

