Todd Snyder and FootJoy Launch Mint Julep Golf Shoes Ahead of PGA Championship | Golf equipment: clubs, balls, bags

The latest creation from the creative minds at FootJoy and Todd Snyder, the American menswear designer whose golf capsules have become staples for raised dressers, features two limited-edition golf shoes in a fresh and bright icy aqua colorway. The launch, titled Mint Julep Premiere Series, takes inspiration from the classic Kentucky Derby cocktail, a fitting nod to the old-school Americana that also defines past FJ x Todd Snyder looks. This time, the Limited two-shoe release sees signature FJ styles, the Wilcox and Field models, receive a premium leather upgrade and minty hue accents for a sophisticated, unexpected and timeless summer take on men's golf shoes. The men's golf shoe launch is expected to sell out and hit the market on Tuesday also expect to see FJ ambassadors such as Justin Thomas, Max Homa and Adam Scott wearing the icy kicks May 16, 19 at the PGA Championship. at Valhalla Golf Club, fittingly, in Louisville.

We took design details like the broguing of a custom shoe and inspirations from the iconic Derby and combined them with cutting-edge technology and modern style, said Todd Snyder in a press release.

As two of the most popular models favored by professionals and players, the Wilcox and Field models are both waterproof and feature the best of FJ technology in terms of translucent stud design, rubber grip, traction at spikes and comfort of the insole. While the Field offers a more minimalist and demanding look, the Wilcox has a classic grommet design for an old school style. Both are available now and cost between $230 and $250.

It has been a pleasure to collaborate with Todd and his team over the past several years, combining his fresh vision for menswear with the classic, modern style of Premiere Series, said Chris Tobias, Vice President of FJ Footwear. Combining high fashion, superior comfort and golf-specific performance innovation, these shoes are designed for players with a discerning sense of style.

