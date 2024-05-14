Patrick Carrolls knitwear is an antidote to loneliness





Four years ago, writer and textile artist Patrick Carroll helped his father, who suffered from a neurodegenerative disease, arrange his physician-assisted suicide in California. It completely changed the way I functioned, he said, having to step in and deliver from my father's death. About a month later, pandemic lockdowns began; Isolated and grieving, Carroll distracted himself by learning to knit using a 1970s Studio SK-560 machine he found on Craigslist. Most days he would make a new garment, many of them flesh-colored and bare, decorated with loaded language: a low-cut jumpsuit with eternity on it, for example, or a men's thong, its pouch adorned with the wrath of God. Carroll, who is 34 and grew up in the Bay Area, posted photos of himself wearing the clothes on Instagram. He developed a small following, and designer Jonathan Anderson showed some of his sweaters in a show in spring 2023. I could see that what I was doing was fashionable, Carroll says. But it was also a way to be hot online, and part of its function was to end loneliness. Like many others during his quarantine years, he felt the Internet was the only place he could express himself and share his homosexuality. Disengaging from it was a long and strange process, he says. But I think a lot of people have experienced a similar thing.

Eventually, Carroll met her boyfriend online and decided he was an artist and not a knitwear designer. He now works out of a studio near downtown Los Angeles, where he moved after spending his twenties in New York as an SAT tutor and earning an MFA in fiction from the University of California, Riverside to complete the writing his first novel. Here, surrounded by cones of colorful cashmere, linen, and silk yarns that he often buys in surplus from European clothing companies, Carroll obsesses over words in a different way, inserting them into knitted panels of bigger and bigger which he spreads on wooden bars like canvases and calls them “image”. poem paintings. Although he is not represented by a gallery, he recently had five solo exhibitions, including one at the JW Anderson boutique in Milan during the Salone del Mobile design fair last month.

Unlike most fiber artists, Carroll favors simple techniques. He generally knits with a looser gauge than usual, a self-taught accident that allowed him to experiment with transparency, texture and lettering. And although he tries to develop his art, he draws more inspiration from artists like William Blake, Rene Green and Adrian Piper, whose work prioritizes language. Many of his pieces feature simple words, such as refusal or abandonment, which tend to trigger emotions and memories. They are immediately a reference for anyone who looks at them, he says. Like shame, he adds, pointing to the wall of his studio. The words are shiny Lurex, so very sparkly. Even if he dresses the body less often, sex and sexuality remain at the heart of his practice. The artist chooses certain prancing terms, for example because he wants the pieces, when grouped together, to be not only as serious but also funny and flamboyant, a choice he highlights in extracts from quotes from queer writers such as Frank Bidart, Emily Dickinson, Derek Jarman and Essex Hemphill. Lately he has been trying to come up with his own short poems, but he often dismisses the results. However, he kept one recently, satisfied with the result: the existence of the past guarantees eternity to each soul, it is written in barely legible white letters inside a square framed in purple cashmere, as soft than the message it transmits.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2024/05/14/t-magazine/patrick-carroll-knits-art-fashion.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos