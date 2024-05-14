What Melissa Rivers Thinks Her Mom Joan Would Have Said About Travis Kelce's Fashion Choices | Parade





While many people pay attention to Travis Kelce these days for his football career or his relationship with the singer Taylor Swifthe also has a passion for fashion, often sporting interesting outfits from his own wardrobe. NOW, Melissa Riversthe actor's daughter and Fashion Police host Joan Riversponders what his late mother would have had to say about Kelce's fashion sense. As Joan was known for her often harsh opinions on fashion, Melissa shared with DailyMail.com that she doesn't believe her mother would have been a fan of Kelce's wardrobe, saying, “I think she would hate the way Travis dresses.” She explained that Joan would likely have considered Kelce's fashion in relation to Swift's style, saying, “I can tell you from start to finish and her whole thing is like, 'When will [Swift] I'm going to go into his closet. It would be her acceptance that this is a real relationship, any mother would believe it then.” Melissa added that Joan could have told Swift, “Honey, I know you love him, now let's fix it.” The 56-year-old, who also appeared on Fashion Police with her mother, reportedly mostly agreed with Joan when it came to Kelce and Swift, telling the publication that she loves that the singer “just lets him be him but let's let him get into something else,” suggesting that it tones down the strong patterns and trends to be more subtle. As for Swift and Kelce's romance, which began in mid-2023, Melissa also shared what she thought of Joan's opinion on the couple, saying her mom “would love for Taylor to be happy.” Joan died in 2014 at the age of 81. She is remembered for her illustrious career in the entertainment industry and for her strong opinions on anything and everything, with Joan known for not holding back. Following: 15 of Our Favorite Travis Kelce Fashion Moments Over the Years

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tylerpaper.com/arena/parade/what-melissa-rivers-thinks-her-mother-joan-would-have-said-about-travis-kelce-s-fashion/article_b29b07d9-1fb4-5212-b22e-003ca2199f47.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos