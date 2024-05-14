Fashion
Boden's New Summer Dresses Are Selling Out Fast, 12 Notable Options You Can't Miss
Boden has really outdone itself in the summer style stakes this year. Its 2024 collection is full of bold prints, bright colors, flattering designs and versatile pieces. In fact, we're pretty sure you'll immediately find something you want to add to your wardrobe, especially if you're looking for a new dress that's uniquely yours. And feel good inside.
Whether you're looking for a dress for a wedding, the races or your family vacation, you'll find a ton of dopamine-inducing dresses which are perfect for warmer temperatures and have also impressed buyers.
Boden's Long cotton trapeze dress has been hailed as a holiday must-have, with one customer describing it as “love at first sight!” I love the colors and the material is great quality.”
This floral also catches our attention. Rosanna jersey mid-length dress which was quickly snapped up by enthusiastic buyers. “I love this dress! It's fabulous, very comfortable and I've received lots of compliments too… it's very flattering and it also has pockets,” said one happy customer.
The only problem you might encounter is getting the dress you want in your size, as styles sell out extremely quickly. So we suggest you browse now and add everything you like to your cart as soon as possible.
The Best Summer Dresses to Buy at Boden
Mid-length cotton shirt dress | 165
Liv pleated detail midi dress | 145
Long cotton trapeze dress | 115
Rebecca jersey mid-length dress | 85
Elsa midi dress | 135
V-neck puffy maxi dress | 155
Liv pleated detail midi dress | 135
Rebecca jersey mid-length dress | 85
Elsa midi dress | 145
Amy mid-length cotton shirt dress | 125
Rebecca jersey mid-length dress | 90
Used Jacket Maxi Dress | 185
|
