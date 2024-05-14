MADDEN: Vanderbilt students must stop buying fast fashion

I'm going to a wedding in June and have been shopping for dresses for it all week. After searching for hours, I finally found one that called my name: draped in lace, it screamed spring in a perfect pastel yellow, and it fit me like a glove. Unfortunately, it costs over $300.

I wanted to look for a dupe of the dress, but I didn't. For what? Because, like many Vanderbilt students, I took an environmental science course, which introduced me to the effects of the clothing industry and the problems of fast fashion.

I've always been obsessed with collecting clothes, makeup, and even gel pens. In my mid-teens, I indulged in fast fashion because most brands had endless pages of items with new styles available every day, and I could easily justify my purchases with their cheap prices. However, I've gotten better at not buying that random but oh-so-cute top that shows up on my Instagram story via the algorithm. I am proud to say that I have committed to not buying fast fashion, and everyone at Vanderbilt should do the same given that the fashion industry is responsible for a multitude of human and environmental rights violations .

Environmental impacts

Fast fashion and the clothing industry as a whole have devastating effects on the environment. The worse the working conditions in the fashion industry, the worse the manufacturing process is for the environment. The Great Pacific Garbage Patch is currently the largest of five plastic accumulation zones worldwide that act like vortices, sending microplastics into the deepest parts of the ocean. Ocean cleanup reported that the area of ​​this area alone covers 620,000 square miles, more than twice the size of Texas and three times the size of France.

While the textile industry contributes significantly to microplastic pollution, it has other devastating impacts on our environment. Around 20% of the world's wastewater comes from fabric dyeing, and synthetic textiles are responsible for 35% of all ocean microplastics. The fast fashion industry uses even more synthetic fabrics than the industry average, using synthetic textiles for at least 70% of its products.

Microplastics TO DO are found in our food in several ways, notably through fish which digest them in contaminated oceans. Likewise, wastewater from textile production contaminates our water sources and land-based food sources which require dousing the soil with microplastics. They even have pollute air through construction and material production, such as the production of clothing, furniture and water bottles. Scientists believe that microplastics in our blood can increase the risk of cancer, heart attack and stroke, among other health complications.

Microplastics are only part of the problem. The US Department of Labor reported that the fashion industry produces more carbon emissions than all international flights and shipping combined. On its current trajectory, the fashion sector will represent a shocking 25% of the total global carbon budget by 2050.

Social impacts

The fashion industry also blatantly violates human rights in disadvantaged countries, disproportionately affecting already marginalized populations. Today, there are an estimated 160 million child forced laborers functioning. Half of these child workers work in the textile industry. Women also face violations of their human rights: they represent 75% of garment workers and they report facing gender-based violence and harassment. Only 2% of all garment workers earn a decent salary. Popular fast fashion brand SHEIN pay workers only 4 cents per item of clothing and requires its workers to work an 18-hour workday, with only one day off per month.

The fashion industry also fails to provide safe working conditions. In 2012, a factory fire at Ali Enterprises in Pakistan kill around 300 textile workers. Similarly, in 2013, Rana Plaza, a commercial garment manufacturing building in Bangladesh, collapsed, killing more than a thousand workers and injuring thousands more. One survivor, Shila Begum, noted that the weight of the concrete crushing her body led to the removal of her uterus. Soon after, more than a thousand factories used by fast fashion companies were inspected and 80,000 security issues were detected.

It is important to note that we cannot consider the social impacts of fast fashion in isolation. According to former UN special rapporteur on climate change Ian Fry, the G20 accounts for 78% of emissions from 2010 to 2020, but other poorer countries bear the majority of the consequences. Therefore, those who experience human rights violations often also suffer the most from environmental impacts, as the countries from which labor is outsourced are also those experiencing the worst climate change.

Our role as students

By buying fast fashion, we are ignoring the exploitation of the environment and workers in the fashion industry and enabling a system that has gone unregulated for far too long. As Vanderbilt students, we are privileged to have access to the education and resources necessary to enable us to seek to change the world. We must use this privilege for good instead of contributing to the degradation of the environment and international human rights by refusing to adjust our purchasing habits. The incessant desire to accumulate material things eats away at our morality. It's time to ditch the cheap clothes and spend more money on human rights and environmental justice.

It can be difficult to justify spending hard-earned money on more expensive items, especially for students from lower socioeconomic backgrounds. Additionally, a 2018 study by Jin Su and Aihwa Chang find that students are particularly susceptible to the lure of fast fashion because classes and social activities leave little time to earn money, and that wearing “fashionable” clothes contributes to socialization. However, waiting to buy something and saving up to buy a higher quality item is better for human rights, the environment and your bank account. Fast fashion may have a lower price, but poor clothing quality forces consumers to buy replacement clothes more frequently. As a result, consumers could spend more money in the long run than if they invested in higher quality items.

We have a moral obligation to help those in need, especially when the clothes we wear contribute to the problems they face.