Straw hats and cat-eye sunglasses abound





Cannes is full of wide-brimmed hats this year. Anya Taylor-Joy, in town to promote "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga," made headlines this week when she landed in Nice on Monday morning wearing a gargantuan straw hat, paired with a burnt orange dress with a slit high. She accessorized the ensemble with her signature red lips and cat-eye sunglasses from Oliver Peoples. If people were paying a side eye to Taylor-Joy and her absurdly large accessories earlier this week, it's already become a tried-and-true trend — at least within the confines of the 77th Cannes Film Festival (one of the only festivals with a strict dress code, including a controversial rule on high heels for women). Following in the "Dune" star's footsteps, Meryl Streep arrived at the festival Tuesday morning wearing her own, slightly smaller straw hat. The beloved actor, who is set to receive an honorary Palme d'Or, paired the sun-protective accessory with her own pair of cat-eye sunglasses (made by — in true Miranda Priestly fashion — no-one other than Prada). Hubert Boesl/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images SYSPEO/SIPA Finally, Greta Gerwig made cat-eye an undeniable trend when she arrived at a pre-festival dinner Monday night in her own pair of upward-curving sunglasses. The "Barbie" director, who chairs the festival jury this year, wore an olive green khaki dress from Carven, alongside a pair of black Chanel sunglasses. Shop similar styles below: Jacquemus The Bomba Hat Atlein ruffled jersey maxi dress ON SALE Oliver Peoples Cat-Eye Sunglasses ON SALE Gucci V-Neck Midi Dress Chanel cat eye sunglasses ON SALE Prada cat eye sunglasses

