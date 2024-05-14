See photos from Gucci's star-studded show at London's Tate Modern





LONDON (AP) For just one night, the utilitarian, concrete basement of London's Tate Modern museum was transformed into a verdant jungle and it was the city's hottest fashion ticket. Luxury Italian fashion house Gucci held the runway show for its star-studded cruise collection at the Thames Museum of Modern Art on Monday, showing a series of delicate sheer outfits, casual jeans and daywear, all adorned with bags coveted leather shoes from the brand and other accessories with the double -Glogo. Second from left, Paul Mescal, Selma Hayek, François-Henri Pinault and Dua Lipa attend the Gucci Cruise fashion show in London, Monday, May 13, 2024. (Photo by Alberto Pezzali/Invision/AP) Paul Mescal attends the Gucci Cruise fashion show in London, Monday, May 13, 2024. (Photo by Alberto Pezzali/Invision/AP) Singers Dua Lipa and Solange Knowles were in the front row with model Kate Moss and her daughter Lila, as well as actors Demi Moore, Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott. Also present were Salma Hayek and her husband, François-Henri Pinault, chairman and CEO of Kering, Gucci's parent company. It was a big-budget event and Sabato De Sarno's first cruise collection, which was named creative director of Gucci last year and launched its women's clothing designs in September. Gucci normally holds its shows in Milan, but like other fashion powerhouses, it chooses locations around the world to showcase its cruise or resort collections, the shows in between the main spring and fall shows . Last year's destination was Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul, South Korea. On Monday, models walked a runway that snaked around hundreds of ferns, overhanging plants and mossy paths, the mass of green contrasting with the gray, industrial exhibition space. De Sarno said the contrast extends to his latest designs, which combine luxurious evening looks and floral embroidery with relaxed jackets and loose-fitting jeans. And what about shoes? Comfort takes precedence over all outfits, even the most glamorous evening dresses, combined with Mary Jane shoes, ballerinas or platform moccasins worn with little white socks. Models present outfits for the Gucci Cruise fashion show in London, Monday, May 13, 2024. (Photo by Alberto Pezzali/Invision/AP) Rigor and extravagance, strength in delicacy, English with an Italian accent, we read in the show notes. De Sarno presented a few checked jackets as a nod to British style, although other designs were a much more subtle homage. Dresses and coats covered in squares made of a fringe of shimmering pearls referenced Scottish plaids. Titled Well Always Have London, the show was in part a love letter to the British capital, which the brand says plays a key role in its founding history more than a century ago. Its founder, Guccio Gucci, traveled to London as a teenager and worked as a bellboy at the Savoy, the luxury London hotel. Models present outfits for the Gucci Cruise fashion show in London, Monday, May 13, 2024. (Photo by Alberto Pezzali/Invision/AP) A model wears an outfit for the Gucci Cruise fashion show in London, Monday, May 13, 2024. (Photo by Alberto Pezzali/Invision/AP) The brand says Guccio drew inspiration from this experience when he opened his first store in Florence in 1921 to sell luggage. The rest, as they say, is history.

