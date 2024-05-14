Cannes Red Carpet 2024: Best Fashion and Outfits from the Film Festival





From photo shoots to world premieres, the 2024 Cannes Film Festival red carpet offers all kinds of styles as stars descend on the French Riviera for the international film festival. While the city of Cannes is known for its sandy beaches, lavish hotels, crystal clear waters and affinity for luxury, at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, the resortwear and cruise collections fit perfectly alongside couture on and off the red carpet. This year, the 2024 Cannes Film Festival has a jam-packed lineup with a number of highly anticipated premieres that are sure to attract actors (in their best red carpet looks, of course) from around the world to the Croisette. One to watch? Yorgos Lanthimoss Kinds of kindness, which will have its world premiere in Cannes on May 17. The anthology film stars Emma Stone, Joe Alwyn, Margaret Qualley, Hunter Schafer, Jesse Plemons, Hong Chau, Willem Dafoe, And Mamoudou Athie. A talented cast whose members are no strangers to awards-worthy fashion. Just think of the Ann Demeulemeester feather top that Schafer wore at the Vanity Fair Oscar night in 2023. But before that, George Millers Furiosa: A Mad Max saga (the prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road, screened out of competition at the Cannes Film Festival in 2015) will have its premiere on May 15. This red carpet should offer one or two standout looks, like Anya Taylor-JoyThe brand's press tour styling recently featured indelible pieces like a metallic Balmain minidress and a spiked headdress by Paco Rabanne. Taylor Joys Angry costar Chris Hemsworth has made strides in the fashion world himself, recently serving as co-chair of the 2024 Met Gala and appearing on the cover of Vanity Fair. Elsewhere on the Croisette, Francis Ford Coppolas Megalopolis, The 85-year-old director's self-financed passion project, about an architect who wants to rebuild New York into a utopia after a disaster, will premiere May 16. The cast of this retro-futuristic epic includes Adam Pilot, Nathalie Emmanuel, Giancarlo Esposito, Aubrey Plaza, Shia LaBeouf, Dustin Hoffman, Jon Voight, Laurence Fishburne, Chloe Fineman, Kathryn Hunter, Grace Vander Waal, James Remar, Talia County, And Jason Schwartzman. The 77th annual Cannes Film Festival begins Tuesday, May 14 and runs through Saturday, May 25. See all the best fashion, outfits, ensembles and accessories from the red carpet at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival and beyond below.

