New CAS class teaches history of empires through fashion and beauty | BU today

A newspaper skirt. A blonde wig with brown roots. A crocheted plarn headband (yarn made from recycled plastic bags). Army green pants with extra pockets sewn around the ankles.

Instead of a traditional exam, Jilene Chua, assistant professor of history in the College of Arts and Sciences, assigned her students a different type of final for their course Fashion and Beauty in War and Empire: Designing and build an entire outfit. The course, which concluded earlier this month, covers periods from colonialism in the 1800s to the present day and aims to examine how clothing and makeup can provide insight into war and empire to 20th century.

During the last two class meetings, the groups presented their creations, accompanied by historical case studies they wrote while reflecting on the symbolism of each piece. While some students had sewing experience, others were making outfits for the first time.

Chua, who arrived at BU this year, says she conceived the course Fashion and Beauty in War and Empire as a way to unite her research interests in history, fashion and empire . I wanted to find a way for students to learn [this history], but in a way that wasn't just constant violence, she said. Sometimes the history of empires can be very dark and involve a lot of brutal things. So I wanted students to think about how unexpected things like clothes, fashion, and beauty can be ways to analyze this form of power.

Chua says students in the class who drew different majors and class years made connections she hadn't even considered. For example, a class discussion about the prevalence of camouflage in fashion turned into an analysis of military recruiting, particularly how it affected students during their high school experience.

In a presentation titled Sustainability and Empire Through Time, students explored how different populations used the readily available resources around them to clothe themselves. For example, one student created a crochet scarf to reflect how some Native American tribes used the fur of the Churro sheep for clothing, as it was a byproduct of a food source. Another student made a shirt and attached a bag of Kirkland jasmine rice to it, representing how people reused food bags during the Great Depression.

Cristina Colberg (CAS26) awaits her creation with laser cutting. Photo courtesy of Jilene Chua

In another presentation titled Combat Couture: America's Culture of War, students examined how fashion in the United States is based on a military aesthetic. They discussed Bikini Atoll, a coral reef in the Pacific Ocean that the U.S. government used as a nuclear testing site and which displaced and injured its inhabitants. The bikini swimsuit was introduced and named just four days after testing. Now when someone talks about bikinis, it conjures up images of summer days and swimming rather than nuclear waste.

It started to make me think about the fact that I didn't have that in my program, so I modified it to accommodate, Chua said. It made sense to add that because they have all these experiences of militarism in their own lives that they bring.

Kal Hawley (CAS27) (left) sewing lace onto his blazer as band member Sky Lan (CAS25) looks on. Photo courtesy of Jilene Chua

During the presentation, a student displayed a fluffy green jacket with a camouflage pattern with the inscription Are you registered for the draft? and only a Yes checkbox, painted on the back. This, a student explained, was meant to show that the project wasn't optional, as well as how fashion can reframe the ugly parts of an empire into something soft and fuzzy.

Reflecting on the course, Kal Hawley (CAS27) says they were excited to create outfits with the added historical context of the course. Their outfit included a blazer with sewn-in lace hanging at about waist level, a comment on softness, that is, not being afraid of being vulnerable or perceived as weak.

Other topics covered in the course include the commodification of human products such as hair, skin care during chemical warfare, and profit as the link between war and beauty.

Throughout the semester, Chua encouraged students to engage in sustainable practices. The class went to Goodwill together to select raw materials and clothing and discussed the environmental impacts of the fashion industry. For example, 87% of clothing produced each year ends up in a landfill. The material they salvaged or recycled was then used to construct their final outfits.

Students were able to use BU's Engineering Product Innovation Center (EPIC), right on the Charles River campus, to make their clothing. EPIC spans 15,000 square feet and provides students with access to a variety of engineering and manufacturing tools, such as laser cutters, welding equipment, drill presses, sew, etc.

Shannah Virivong (Questrom26) (left) and Ivan Perez (CAS24) transforming a white shirt for their project on everyday American militarism. Photo courtesy of Jilene Chua

Ivan Perez (CAS24) had no experience making clothes and had no training in fashion before enrolling. He says he took the course as a creative outlet and because he wanted to see how and what a course like this could offer. His enrollment in the course was a happy accident, he said.

Aside from, of course, the material covered throughout the semester, the course really helped me express myself creatively through an unfamiliar but incredibly cool medium, Perez says. It was certainly a unique experience and an obscure course that made the semester very memorable. This is something quite niche that BU offers. I just had the chance to come across a new diamond in the rough.

Although the course focuses specifically on fashion and beauty, Chua says she hopes this type of critical societal analysis will spill over into other aspects of students' lives.

I think they're already starting to make connections to the culture of militarism that surrounds us, even today, she says. But with these big topics like war and empire, students can see how they appear in everyday life too, and not just through clothing and beauty. We still live this culture today.