Mom designs a stunning dress made from 210 fresh flowers combining her love of art and gardening





A MUM created a fairytale dress made from more than 200 fresh flowers that she grew herself, as part of her university studies in art and design. Anita Lee-Archer created her daughter Bella's dress, spending about two hours arranging multi-colored dahlias, hand-picked from her garden in Australia. At 48, this mother of five is pursuing a degree in fine arts at the University of Tasmania. She decided to return to college four years ago to pursue her dream of a career in art. She now combines another passion, her love of gardening, to create impressive art installations. To attach the flowers to the dress, she wrapped bird netting tightly around her daughter, Bella, who wore a black onesie underneath. (see video at bottom). She threaded the flowers through the holes, choosing colors from seven buckets of pre-cut flowers. It turned out the way I wanted it to, said Anita, from Launceston, Tasmania. “It was really fun.” Anita says she was discouraged from choosing a career in art when she was a teenager, so she worked as a nurse and midwife. I have always been a creative. But people always said, “You’re not going to make money making art.” But Anita never forgot her love and when they moved to Tasmania, she asked her husband, a neurologist, if she could enroll at university. She eagerly started classes in 2020 to finally realize her dreams. I really want to paint flowers. I breed different varieties and have always been a gardener. LOOK: Man who built adorable mouse village to cope with depression adds pub, bookstore and HobbitLOOK houses It's nice to combine my loves. A lecturer told me: “it’s your job, you have to do what you love”. She admitted that the dress turned out to be very heavy and it was difficult to walk in it. It was originally going to be a strapless dress, but I had to create straps. Anita is graduating at the end of this year and wants to continue creating flower-themed artwork. My garden has been my comfort. DELICIOUS DESIGN: Sculptor sculpts life-size Willy Wonka using 220 pounds of chocolate in London's Trafalgar Square Here's a video her daughter shared as she posed the stunning dahlias dress… SHARE THE IDEA with fashion designers and gardening friends on social media…

