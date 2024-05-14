Ma Long selected for Chinese men's team at Paris 2024 as table tennis legend targets record sixth gold





The Chinese Table Tennis Association also confirmed the lineup for the women's team event, once again featuring the world's top four players. Sun Yingsha And Chen Meng ranked one and two compete in the singles events and are joined in the team event by Wang Manyuwith Wang Yidi as alternate. Chen defeated Sun in the gold medal match at Tokyo 2020while the duo won tag team gold alongside Wang Manyu, meaning the trio will defend their title together. China will therefore be the nation to beat at Paris 2024. They have won 32 of the 37 gold medals on offer since the sport made its Olympic debut at Seoul 1988. This includes all gold medals in the team events since that format was introduced in 2008, while they have taken gold and silver in the men's and women's singles at the last three Olympics. At Beijing 2008, they won the men's and women's podiums. China, however, failed to win all the gold medals at Tokyo 2020, with Japan's Jun Mizutani and Mima Ito beating Chinese pair Xu Xin and Liu Shiwen in the final of the first mixed doubles event. In Paris, Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingshathe best players in the world will compete together in mixed doubles. Meanwhile, China recently achieved a double in the first WTT Saudi Smash table tennis tournament in Jeddah, Saturday May 11. Men's world number one Wang won on his 24th birthday, while Chen won the women's singles.

