Sabrina Carpenter's Yellow Dress and 'Vintage' Forever 21 Shorts Spark Anger at Fashion Resales

Sabrina Carpenter celebrated her 25th birthday in a dress that her stylists removed Dépop, a popular second-hand clothing app. But when the original seller came forward, it sparked a broader discussion about fashion, affordability and the ethics of reselling.

This weekend, the Quakertown singer posted photos from her evening in New York where she sipped an espresso martini (naturally) and posed in a yellow satin jumpsuit that was reminiscent of Kate Hudson's iconic dress from How to lose a man in 10 days.

Carpenter's team of stylists found the dress on Jules Berg's Depop store, which had fewer than 2,000 followers at the time the photos were posted. On Tic TacBerg explained that the dress was a vintage piece from Hiddena retail brand known for its evening dresses (think lots of ruching and sequins), with hundreds of stores in malls by the mid-2000s.

But Berg's sudden popularity sparked anger from some users in the form of TikTok responses, in part because of his savvy, taking 15-year-old shorts from Forever 21 and Abercrombie and selling them for hundreds of dollars. Like other independent sellers, Berg capitalizes on finding clothes, including fast fashion, likely retailing for $30 or less, by photographing them on a mannequin and flipping them for giant markups.

This is not against Depops seller policies and its page shows it dozens of sales, which suggests that everything is going well so far. Now that the Carpenters team has purchased a piece, people are taking notice.

Depop serves as a source for vintage pieces for young shoppers, including pop stars

Fashion expert and thrifty Virginia Chamlee said that stylists source items from resellers is unremarkable.

Shopping on Depop is a little more unique, but it's just a newer way to shop for vintage pieces. You no longer need to source vintage pieces from exclusive and expensive stores in New York or Paris. Now you can simply buy directly from a 20-something who has an iPhone and a penchant for saving money, Chamlee said.

LEARN MORE: The real star of the Met Gala red carpet? eBay.

Berg said she bought the dress for about $50 in New York and cut it into a mini. She said she sold it to Carpenters for $256.

The clothing retailer, whose store is called Depop jbeesclosetdescribed the sale as a milestone since she has only been selling seriously on the platform for about a year.

Never in my wildest dreams would I have thought that the dress I had saved a few years ago would end up in Sabrina Carpenters' closet, said Berg, who did not respond to a request for comment , in his TikTok.

But his post, which has been viewed nearly 3 million times, has also drawn scrutiny.

Vintage Forever 21 Leopard Shorts List Sparks Anger on TikTok

On Monday, a few hours after Berg's video was posted online, a TikToker named Kiana (who goes by @kaym0neyyy) released a viral series of videos examining the Bergs Depop store, revealing a paper trail of some of its flips and steep price hikes.

It all started with a pair of leopard (or maybe cheetah) print sequin shorts.

The shorts that sold in fast fashion stores like Charlotte Russe and Wet Seal in the early days, capitalized on the club and indie crowds. Today they live a viral resurgence, where girls were clamoring to buy a pair in time for Coachella. (Coincidentally, one of Carpenter's background dancers appeared to be wearing similar shorts during the Coachella singers' set.)

Chamlee says the popularity is part of Y2K's core influence on today's fashion scene.

Until recently, Berg had a pair of shorts listed in his Depop store, describing them as RARE vintage Forever 21 sequin leopard print shorts, identical to Charlotte Russe! … The price is FIRM. Shorts like these originally sold for $10 to $20. Berg's asking price was $298.

It was what Kiana said that sent her into a spiral. How can people have the audacity to take a Forever 21 item of clothing and sell it for $298? she said in her first video, which has been viewed more than 2 million times. This sparked a deluge of comments and made its way to other social platforms.

Some users were detective enough to find Berg's secondary Depop account, where she appears to buy clothes to resell from her main account.

This practice is quite common in the resale field. Still, TikTok users took issue with some of Berg's price inflation on several items, including two pairs of vintage Hollister shorts. Since posting Kiana's videos, Berg has deleted several listings from both Depop accounts, including the leopard print shorts.

Commenters were also salty about Berg's use of vintage as a buzzword descriptor for many of his ads, including leopard shorts.

Forever 21 and vintage can't be in the same sentence, one user wrote.

In reality, and while it may be painful for some readers to learn, Chamlee said Berg may not be far off.

Most experts agree that the term “vintage” should be used to refer to items more than 20 years old, she said. Unfortunately for those of us old enough to remember this period, the year 2000 fits that standard.

Rising thrift stores and millennial fashions are now vintage treasures

Reports show that saving is more popular than ever. A survey by ThredUp, the online marketplace for second-hand clothing, indicates that second-hand markets are expected to be worth $350 billion by 2027.

U.S. Census data shows that Gen Z consumers are more comfortable buying second-hand than older generations. Chamlee attributes this to factors such as durability, affordability and the uniqueness of older items.

In turn, the practice of returning used sheet music also became widespread. Proponents say charging more than you paid is a basic fact of life and the price of paying for someone else's time and labor. Clothing retailers will analyze a multitude of items to curate a small stream of winners.

In some cases, an item can also be recycled or altered, like how Berg cut the dress Carpenter would end up wearing. Yet critics insist some dealers are going too far.

Chamlee suspects part of their anger comes from the fact that the sellers who profit from this practice are often young women. But, she says, it's no different than what antique dealers have been doing for decades.

Chamlee said when it comes to pricing, value doesn't always depend on the label, the material or even the original price.

Even if a pair of shorts originally cost $15, they may now be more fashionable or rare, because a celebrity wore them, for example, she said. Remember Beanie Babies? Or, more recently, red Stanley Cups? Or Trader Joes reusable canvas bags? It all depends on what someone is willing to pay.