Why women really are better drivers than men





It's an eternal debate behind the wheel: do women drive better than men? Well, the French finally seem to have an answer. Their government launched a campaign imploring male road users to drive like women to reduce the number of fatal accidents. Here's what people in the UK think about it What the driving instructor says Stuart Walker, driving consultant at SWT Training in Wrexham, North Wales, says: There is no doubt in my mind that women are the safest drivers. And I've spent 39 years training everything from trucks to cars to fleets to skids. I think it's a difference in attitude. I think men can be a little macho and show off a little, but women can't. He adds that women are particularly better than men at driving trucks. To me, they recognize the sense of responsibility and duty of care to the public. And he adds that he has also found that women are better able to manage the risks of slipping. I often get men who come to me with their wives or daughters and tell me they want me to give them skidding training because they are worried about them driving in the winter. Men will participate too, but I find that women seem to have mastered it after two or three attempts, and men still can't do it after 25. Walker does, however, have some controversial undertones to his views. Please don't hate me, I said women are by far the best and safest drivers. But when it comes to reversing, knowing the space and gauging gaps when parking, most women are absolutely hopeless. What the insurance company says According to Hastings Direct car insurance, women often end up having lower car premiums than men. They say: Insurers use complex statistical algorithms to calculate prices. This means they look at actual risk levels and evidence shows that women drive more safely than men. This does not mean that every female driver is safer than every male driver. But on average, more male drivers are involved in accidents every year. They also point out that there are slightly more male drivers than females in the UK (53 per cent). And men are more than twice as likely to make a claim on their insurance, even though they only travel an average of 75 miles more per year. You can no longer take out car insurance dedicated to women offering a discount: an EU legal challenge in 2012 ruled that the practice of giving discounts to women was discriminatory (insurers later stopped their discount policies for female drivers and, after Brexit, the United Kingdom still follows this rule). Yet, based on specific criteria met when applying for insurance, such as the power and cost of the car, the driver's job, place of residence and the history of claims and convictions, women benefit always cheaper prices. In 2020, women paid an average of 719 for their car insurance compared to 810 for men. What The telegraphData expert says The data couldn't be clearer, says Ben Butcher. Over the past decade, more than three-quarters of 5,284 motorist deaths were men.

