The 77th Cannes Film Festival, an annual festival in the south of France that showcases new international films, begins today May 14 and runs until Saturday May 25. The first red carpet has not yet started, but so far the jury members Greta Gerwig ( the barbie The director heads the 77th Grand Jury while the first American female director to chair the Cannes jury) and Lily Gladstone made their first appearances as well-dressed judges. Meryl Streep looked like a cool vacationer who stumbled upon the festival, and, looking fabulous as ever, Anya Taylor-Joy is there for her latest blockbuster (no, not Dune: part two). Furiosa: A Mad Max saga will premiere Wednesday night as a long-awaited prequel to the 2015 film. Some of the most expected premieres this year, include The apprentice, Emilie Pérez, Bird, O Canada, The balconies, Sean Bakers Anora, Yorgos Lanthimoss Kinds of Kindness, and Frances Ford Coppolas Megalopolis. Expect to see stars including Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, Joe Alwyn, Adam Driver, Aubrey Plaza, Uma Thurman, Jacob Elordi, Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldana, Barry Keoghan, Sebastian Stan and Nomie Merlant. We'll also be keeping an eye out for celebrities who break Cannes red carpet guidelines. Yes, you read that correctly: the prestigious festival has quite binary and prestigious rules regarding who can wear what. Although nothing is written, women walking the red carpet must wear long dresses and high heels and men a jacket and tie. That's why moments like Kristen Stewart's on his heels in 2018 or Jennifer Lawrence browsing the Anatomy of a fall first in flip flops attracted so much attention. Here are all the best looks from the red carpet.

