Two men appear in court charged with ISIS-style terror attack on Jewish community

Two men who allegedly plotted to carry out an armed attack on the Jewish community inspired by the Islamic State have appeared in court.

Walid Saadaoui, 36, of Crankwood Road, Abram, and Amar Hussein, 50, of no fixed abode, are accused of planning a terrorist attack to cause multiple deaths using automatic weapons in the north west of England, Westminster Magistrates' Court heard.

The two men also intended to target law enforcement and the military as part of the ISIS- or Daesh-inspired terrorist attack, prosecutors said.

Both are accused of preparing terrorist acts between December 13, 2023 and May 9, 2024.

Bilel Saadaoui, 35, of Fairclough Street, Hindley, also appeared in court, accused of making arrangements for Walid Saadaoui, who is his brother after his death.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge of failure to disclose information about an act of terrorism between the same dates.

The defendants appeared separately in the dock, flanked by police officers and dressed in gray sweatshirts.

The men appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday. Credit: PA Images

Hussein, who represented himself and had an interpreter, did not confirm his name, date of birth or address. The other two men spoke only to confirm their identities.

Angelo Saponière, defending Bilel Saadaoui, said his client was a father who was unaware of the alleged plans.

District Judge Louisa Cieciora remanded the three men in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on May 24.

GMP Deputy Chief Constable Rob Potts, responsible for counter-terrorism policing in the North West, spoke after the hearing.

“The first court appearance today revealed some disturbing and distressing details of an alleged terrorist plot which we believe was planned by suspects from Greater Manchester,” he said.

First, we know how significant the impact of this measure will be. Particularly for our Jewish community in Greater Manchester and across the country.

We have worked closely with the Community Security Trust, community groups and key stakeholders ahead of today's hearing, and we will continue to update and support them throughout this matter.

The general public will naturally be alarmed as well. Our preventive action follows a long-term and carefully managed investigation.

We are committed to ensuring the safety of all communities and do not currently believe there is any wider risk directly linked to this matter.

Amanda Bomsztyk, Northern Regional Director of the Community Security Trust, said: “These are very serious allegations regarding a plan to carry out a terrorist attack against British Jews at a time when anti-Semitic hate crime is reaching record levels. records.

This is one of many recent and ongoing cases that demonstrate why the Jewish community needs such extensive security measures and why our continued partnership with police and government is so vital.

CST thanks Greater Manchester Police and other agencies for their work in this matter, and we will continue to work closely with the police to reassure and protect the Jewish community.

We urge all members of the community to continue as normal, remain vigilant and report any anti-Semitism or suspicious activity in Jewish locations to CSE and the police.

