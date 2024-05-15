Students will dress in camp fashion for Dillo Day, center for creative expression





Stacked friendship bracelets, hiking boots, reimagined camouflage and beach happiness have been on the minds of Northwestern students since Mayfest Productions announced the Dillo Day theme “Camp Dillo” in January. With graphics of nostalgic flags and tents, the theme will bring an outdoor-themed couture to the Lakefill for Saturday's festival. A social media collaboration between Mayfest Productions and Stitch Magazine featured a series of camp-centric outfits to inspire students, including overalls and vests, tropical colors and patterns, and a Boy Scout-esque costume using fishing vests and iron-on patches. Riley Hause, a freshman at Weinberg, said she instead gravitated toward the fashion featured at previous music festivals, including Coachella, Stagecoach and Ultra in Miami. With this collection of inspiration, Hause said she plans to draw from outside of her usual wardrobe with a multi-colored tube top, cargo skirt and plenty of hair clips and body chain accessories. “Lots of fun accessories, fun colors, fun pieces,” Hause said. “Something that’s a little out of my comfort zone.” Madison Rozwat, a freshman at Weinberg, said she browsed Pinterest for outfit inspiration, which motivated her to buy a white top adorned with flowers and repurpose denim shorts that 'she owns. She said the top is inspired by nature themes, while the denim fabric reflects the ultimate summer camp thread. “It reminds me of summer and I feel like camp is a very summer activity,” Rozwat said. Marcus Kim, a freshman at Medill, said he struggled to find psychics to lean on as a man. He said many of his friends plan their costumes last minute, so he doesn't have any other ideas to bounce off of. “I think it's frustrating not being able to really prepare and having to create (the outfit) on your own,” Kim said. “You don’t know what the vibe is.” Kim found her creative outlet in pop culture, drawing inspiration from Harrison Ford's character, Indiana Jones. For practicality, Kim plans to dress in breathable materials to prepare for the projected heat, including green elastic shorts and a beige button-down shirt with flaps to allow air circulation. It also includes a camouflage bandana as an accessory. “I really enjoyed it because it shows your creative side,” Kim said. “You’re going to be a leader in the sense that you make your own decisions and you don’t rely on anyone else.” Despite the practicalities of fashion for Camp Dillo, Hause said the festival creates a space to escape reality and foster creative freedom. “I think the atmosphere is just fun,” Hause said. “I feel like when people think of camp, they think of a place to escape the real world and just express themselves.” E-mail: [email protected]

