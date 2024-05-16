Retail sales stagnate but fashion stores take a hit





As consumer confidence declines, sales in discretionary fashion categories could be affected. getty Retail sales remained almost unchanged in April compared to March (seasonally adjusted data), but some categories are seeing a downward sales trend in the first months of 2024. As consumer confidence weakens and prices in some Key non-discretionary categories increase, spending could decrease over the coming months. the coming months, particularly in the fashion categories. Year-on-year sales decline at fashion stores April sales compared to last year saw an overall increase of 3.6%, however, fashion categories saw a decline. Clothing and accessories fell 0.9% while department stores fell 5.3%. Even with the Easter shift between last year and this year, fashion segments are down. Furniture and furnishings are down 7%. Categories that saw increases in the month compared to last year were non-store (including e-commerce) up 12.8%, restaurants up 5.5% and resorts -service up 5.3%. In April, total retail sales (excluding automobiles and gasoline) increased 3.5% from a year ago. Out of store … [+] sales accounted for almost 17% of total retail sales. Data from the US Census Bureau. Consumers feel cautious Consumers are more pessimistic about economic conditions including jobs and income weighing on their minds. Confidence fell further in April, reaching its lowest level since July 2022, as consumers became less positive about the current labor market situation and more concerned about future business conditions, job availability and incomes, said Dana M. Peterson, chief economist at the Conference Board. . < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Macroeconomic factors influence spending The macroeconomic environment impacts how consumers perceive current market conditions. Concerns over political and global conflicts have increased as consumers feel continued price inflation in the critical non-discretionary categories of housing and gasoline. Food inflation, although unchanged in April, is 2.2% higher on a rolling 12-month basis. Gasoline prices rose 2.8% in April, but before seasonal adjustment, prices were 5.2% higher than in March. The consumer is facing rising prices for gasoline, rent/mortgage, and food, all of which impact Americans' daily lives. Higher prices in these specific categories impact consumers' spending mentality. The consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.3% in April on a seasonally adjusted basis. However, housing and gasoline contributed more than 70% of the monthly increase. The consumer price index (CPI) increased by 3.4% over the past 12 months. Six more months of uncertainty Consumers We continue to expect future economic conditions, labor markets and income forecasts to look less favorable over the next six months, and retailers have been cautious. Inventory levels in most categories are lower than last year, with the exception of motor vehicles which has 23% more inventory. New vehicle sales from January to March increased 4.2% from a year earlier, while used vehicle sales for the same period decreased 9.6%. The month of March saw a 17% drop in used vehicle sales compared to 2023. Retailers are better managing their inventory levels in anticipation of a slowdown in consumer spending. Most major U.S. companies will report earnings for the first part of 2024 in May, which typically include an outlook for consumer spending. Based on April's results, fashion categories could see greater signs of decline in the months to come.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/shelleykohan/2024/05/16/retail-sales-flat-but-fashion-categories-take-a-hit/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos