In Cannes, Naomi Campbell wears a Chanel dress again 28 years later





Anyone with an appropriate credit card limit can get their hands on archival fashion, but only a select few on this earth can wear the haute couture they debuted on the runway 28 years ago and always look great there. It almost goes without saying that Naomi Campbell is one of those few. The catwalk legend walked the Cannes red carpet today for the premiere of Furiosa: A Mad Max saga in a look from Chanel's Fall 1996 Haute Couture collection. Campbell herself presented the dress at the late designer Karl Lagerfeld's show in the summer of 1996. She then wore it with a simple headpiece. Today she wore it with long, textured hair. If the dress seems completely classic, it's not for nothing. When Lagerfeld arrived at Chanel in the '80s, he updated the house codes with a subversive twist that was hugely commercially successful, but left some Chanel purists clutching their pearls. At the time, some claimed that Lagerfeld's streetwear-inspired designs would make Coco Chanel herself roll in her grave. The fall 1996 couture collection, however, was a total ode to the taste of Madame Chanel herself and a reinvention of several silhouettes from the 1930s. Some have claimed that this was almost conservative for Lagerfeld. Then again, given that this particular dress is made up of semi-sheer, undergarment-baring panels along the skirt, it's hard to argue that Lagerfeld went Also conservative. PIERRE VERDY/AFP/Getty Images Stéphane Cardinale – Corbis/Sygma/Getty Images It also seems all but confirmed that Campbell was styled by Law Roach for the event. While Roach says he now only works with Zendaya, the chance to style Naomi for Cannes in archival Chanel couture is enough to bring any fashion lover out of semi-retirement. On his Instagram, Roach posted images of a welcome package from Chanel and an image of Campbell in 1997 in his stories. He later appeared alongside Campbell on the red carpet, wearing his own Chanel jacket. The moment comes after a series of interviews over the past week in which Roach explained why Zendaya has never worn Chanel on the red carpet and why he felt the fashion industry so often looks down on black stylists who work with black clients. Then consider this a legacy moment for both the client and the stylist. Kristy Sparow/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

