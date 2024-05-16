I can't wear the best armor in RPGs because it makes me feel like an asshole – now I've rejected Fashion Souls and embraced the schlub meta

Is it just me, or is there something very satisfying about dressing your character in an RPG as that world's equivalent of a normal person? Personally, unless the penalty for ignoring optimization is completely brutal, I fight in any environment equivalent to jeans and flannel, stats be damned. And when someone rolls up with a golden breastplate and a helmet of fire, or a cyber-body speckled with LEDs… Well, he can't help but look a little silly now. But why ?

It was while replaying Ghost of Tsushima in preparation for the PC release that I remembered this habit really coming to the forefront. The first “armor set” you get in this game is just some light traveling robes, pretty nondescript compared to the ornate kabutos and breastplates you'll get later. Paired with a large straw farmer's hat, Jin basically looks like everyone else, just one in the crowd. Later, you start unlocking gear that's better suited to a fearsome avenger – ghoulish masks and ancient plate armor – but I found myself pretty lukewarm on that sort of thing, always coming back to the robes and the straw hat.

Style over substance

(Image credit: Sucker Punch)

But that was only the beginning. This happened again when my monk from Baldur's Gate 3 spent most of the campaign wearing the most nondescript camp clothes I could find for them: a light tunic and breeches that looked like the answer to Faerun in sweatpants and a t-shirt. Granted, the Monk lends itself more to this choice, being a class that eschews equipment and armor in favor of unarmed combat, but the usual choice for such a character is elegant, flowing robes, not pieces spare for a docker. The same thing happened again in Cyberpunk 2077, where V was walking around Night City in a bomber jacket straight from a charity shop discount bin, and my Sea of ​​Thieves avatar was never as happy as when he wore frayed shorts and a worn vest, rejecting the differences of the feathered hats that the game pushed me towards.

A lot of people call this sort of thing “fashion souls”, where a character's armor is chosen for their style rather than their stats, but I'm not sure that's exactly what's happening here – mainly because my characters never look very stylish. Those golden costumes and pre-order gear mentioned above that I was stressing about – those I feel more like the mindset of fashion souls in action. Wearing a glamorous cape and metal wings is very different from the pragmatic, functional gear I like to see characters donned in.

(Image credit: Rare)

I think I'm just seduced by the idea that a hero is so much cooler – and more human – when he doesn't initially look like a pile of treasure. When the Arisen vaporize a griffin with supernatural fire in Dragon's Dogma 2, it's more impressive when they are not wearing an enchanted helmet on which grow platinum antlers encrusted with diamonds. Frankly, spraying griffons seems pretty average for someone dressed like that, and it's almost not worth mentioning. But taking down a monster while wearing worker's overalls? It is a tough guy.

It's not just a question of aesthetics: it's a question of storytelling and relatability. Good stories tell us to support the underdog, the common man, someone who has so much further to go. They left with patchwork clothes, muddy boots and rusty weapons. It's not their equipment that gets them to the finish line, but their talent, skill, or hard work. On the contrary, it is the bad guys who have all the expensive toys and nothing to overcome.

So the next time you start an RPG, especially one where class, power, or revolution is a central theme, I recommend dressing down, not standing. Try to be like the people you're fighting for, whatever that means in this world, even if you “transmogrify” yourself to get there. Any additional conflict this adds will only make you love your protagonist even more and be all the more motivated to take down those absurd enemies who made sure to don platinum armor and hair gel before leaving the house that morning .

