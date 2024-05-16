Connect with us

Fashion

I can't wear the best armor in RPGs because it makes me feel like an asshole – now I've rejected Fashion Souls and embraced the schlub meta

I can't wear the best armor in RPGs because it makes me feel like an asshole – now I've rejected Fashion Souls and embraced the schlub meta

 


Is it just me, or is there something very satisfying about dressing your character in an RPG as that world's equivalent of a normal person? Personally, unless the penalty for ignoring optimization is completely brutal, I fight in any environment equivalent to jeans and flannel, stats be damned. And when someone rolls up with a golden breastplate and a helmet of fire, or a cyber-body speckled with LEDs… Well, he can't help but look a little silly now. But why ?

It was while replaying Ghost of Tsushima in preparation for the PC release that I remembered this habit really coming to the forefront. The first “armor set” you get in this game is just some light traveling robes, pretty nondescript compared to the ornate kabutos and breastplates you'll get later. Paired with a large straw farmer's hat, Jin basically looks like everyone else, just one in the crowd. Later, you start unlocking gear that's better suited to a fearsome avenger – ghoulish masks and ancient plate armor – but I found myself pretty lukewarm on that sort of thing, always coming back to the robes and the straw hat.

Style over substance

(Image credit: Sucker Punch)

But that was only the beginning. This happened again when my monk from Baldur's Gate 3 spent most of the campaign wearing the most nondescript camp clothes I could find for them: a light tunic and breeches that looked like the answer to Faerun in sweatpants and a t-shirt. Granted, the Monk lends itself more to this choice, being a class that eschews equipment and armor in favor of unarmed combat, but the usual choice for such a character is elegant, flowing robes, not pieces spare for a docker. The same thing happened again in Cyberpunk 2077, where V was walking around Night City in a bomber jacket straight from a charity shop discount bin, and my Sea of ​​Thieves avatar was never as happy as when he wore frayed shorts and a worn vest, rejecting the differences of the feathered hats that the game pushed me towards.

A lot of people call this sort of thing “fashion souls”, where a character's armor is chosen for their style rather than their stats, but I'm not sure that's exactly what's happening here – mainly because my characters never look very stylish. Those golden costumes and pre-order gear mentioned above that I was stressing about – those I feel more like the mindset of fashion souls in action. Wearing a glamorous cape and metal wings is very different from the pragmatic, functional gear I like to see characters donned in.

Sea of ​​Thieves

(Image credit: Rare)

I think I'm just seduced by the idea that a hero is so much cooler – and more human – when he doesn't initially look like a pile of treasure. When the Arisen vaporize a griffin with supernatural fire in Dragon's Dogma 2, it's more impressive when they are not wearing an enchanted helmet on which grow platinum antlers encrusted with diamonds. Frankly, spraying griffons seems pretty average for someone dressed like that, and it's almost not worth mentioning. But taking down a monster while wearing worker's overalls? It is a tough guy.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.gamesradar.com/games/rpg/i-cant-wear-the-best-armor-in-rpgs-because-it-makes-me-feel-like-a-douchebag-now-ive-rejected-fashion-souls-and-embraced-the-schlub-meta/

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: