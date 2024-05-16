A principal told a trans student she couldn't wear a dress. Now she is fighting back.





The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) filed a lawsuit complaint against a Mississippi public school for alleged discrimination against transgender and gender non-conforming cisgender girls in its school's dress code. The civil rights organization filed a complaint with the Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights (OCR) on Wednesday, alleging that the Harrison County School District is violating Title IX, a law that prohibits discrimination on the basis of on sex in schools and which is commonly cited in lawsuits protecting. transgender rights. The ACLU complaint was filed on behalf of a mother and her 16-year-old transgender daughter, known in the complaint simply as AH. The girl was banned from wearing women's clothing and threatened with exclusion from school events if she did not comply. with their policies. Stay connected to your community Connect with the issues and events impacting your community at home and beyond by subscribing to our newsletter. McKenna Raney-Gray, staff attorney for the LGBTQ Justice Project at the ACLU of Mississippi, said in an ACLU news release that AH's story is emblematic of those of other girls in the Mississippi County school district. Harrison who complained about the discriminatory dress code and hostile learning environment for LGBTQ+ students. . HCSD has implemented gender-specific dress code policies that reinforce harmful gender stereotypes and create an environment in which students are unfairly targeted and subjected to discriminatory practices. This resulted in the loss of valuable classroom time, exclusion from school-sponsored events, and significant emotional distress for AH and other students involved. In one case, AH wore a black dress to a school event that conformed to the school's dress policies for girls, but was stopped by the principal, who told her, “Boys can't wear black.” skirts or dresses. Additionally, the complaint alleges that AH was harassed by both faculty and students, who often refused to affirm her gender identity, lethally naming her and repeatedly misgendering her. In one case, a student had uttered anti-LGBTQ+ insults to her as well as racist insults against AH's friends, to the point of becoming threatening in class. The teacher did not address the issue and after AH told this student to stop harassing her, AH was sent to the guidance counselors office. The vice principal then met with the students, suspending AH and neglecting to punish the offending student. Cisgender girls have also been victims of this school's policies, with one being kicked out of a notable school event for carrying her parents on stage and another being kept away from school picture day because that she was wearing a tuxedo. Last month, President Joe Biden expanded Title IX protections, particularly for transgender students. This was done in response to anti-trans policies implemented by former President Donald Trump, which the expanded protections roll back. This comes at a time when anti-trans bills are flooding the country. Earlier this month, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves (R) signed a bill that would ban trans people from using the restrooms they identify with in public education settings, effectively would allow them to be prosecuted. I am deeply concerned about discriminatory practices within the Harrison County School District that have unfairly targeted my daughter, as well as other students. Transgender and gender non-conforming students should not be forced to choose between participating in school events or remaining true to their gender identity, AH's mother said in the ACLU press release. We urge HCSD to take immediate action to revise its dress code policies and create a more inclusive environment in which all students can thrive. Do not forget to share :

